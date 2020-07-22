WAYNE — The Wayne Pioneers have added another opponent to their schedule this Fall after their Week 1 game with cross-county rival Tolsia was canceled earlier this month.
Wayne is now scheduled to host the St. Marys High School Blue Devils on Sept. 11 on what was initially an open date for the Pioneers. Their season opening road contest with the Tolsia Rebels was officially canceled after the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission released new guidance and an updated football season schedule in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The absence of a Week 1 game leaves Tolsia with just nine games on the 2020 schedule, while Wayne has replaced the tenth. The Rebels’ open date is slated for Oct. 2.
Tolsia Athletic Director and Assistant Football coach Wade Cyrus said the Rebels could potentially be left with only six games on the schedule, depending on regulations in surrounding states like Ohio and Kentucky. He fears they might not be able to travel out of state to play games, or host any out of state teams.
Tolsia is scheduled to host Fairland (OH), Sept. 18 and Phelps High School (KY) East Carter High School (KY), Oct. 30. They are also scheduled to play an away game at East Carter High School in Kentucky on Sept. 25.
Spring Valley Athletic Director Tim George said he believes finding a tenth game to fill their schedule after the season-opening game against Cabell Midland was canceled will be difficult, adding that they’ve struggled to get teams to agree to playing contracts in recent years. The Timberwolves currently have an open date scheduled for Oct. 23 and have one out-of-state game scheduled for the upcoming season, Oct. 30 at Ashland Blazer in Kentucky.
The WVSSAC released guidance last week after cancelling Week 1 games. The first regular season games are scheduled to be played the first weekend in September. For the upcoming season, teams will not have to meet the eight-game minimum to qualify for the playoffs, nor are they required to play at least six games in or above their class level to be playoff eligible.