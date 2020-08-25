WAYNE — After climbing in state rankings last fall, the Wayne Pioneers' girls cross country team is running toward even greater successes in 2020.
"This is a very dedicated, strong group," said coach Jeannette Rutherford. "I have two seniors back that are strong runners and then Emily Williamson is back and she finished 11th individually at the state meet last year and Cameron Wolfe who also ran at states as well as two freshman who are going to surprise some people.”
In 2019, Wayne quickly climbed the state rankings, finishing the season ranked No. 5 in Class A and AA, which are combined for cross country season. The team is looking to build off that success in 2020, even in the midst of less than ideal circumstances.
“Kids that have gone on vacation have had to quarantine and aren’t allowed to come to practice because we already lost a few weeks of work when the entire program was shut down (after a WHS student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19) but these kids have been working since January because we thought we’d have a track season but the kids came into practice last week in good shape. They’ve been away, but they never stopped working,” Rutherford said.
Senior Haley Wallace missed out on her junior track season when spring sports and other extra curricular were taken away due to the novel coronavirus.
It's a felling she won't forget and sad she had to mentally prepare herself to keep working despite not knowing if she'd be able to compete in her final year at Wayne.
"I just kept running. Just in case we did have a season I wanted to be in shape so we as a team could be at our best but it’s hard," Wallace said. “We’ve got a good team. We want to go.”
Rutherford and assistant coach, husband Jeff Rutherford said the preparation by the student-athletes while they were prohibited from meeting together as a team has them confident heading into the season.
"They've not needed me, and that's encouraging. Their responsibility is why I'm so confident in the team," she said.
The boys team will try and make another run toward to the state meet after it's first ever appearance last year. Led by twins Chase and Chance Thompson, the team also returns a wealth of experience for the coming year.
“This group has worked so hard. They prepped for track season and that was cancelled and now have worked all summer for this and we want to be sure we’ve got something good laid out for them,” Jeff Rutherford said, adding they were the most dedicated group he's ever coached.
The Pioneers' boys and girls ross country teams are scheduled to begin their season Saturday, Sept. 5 at the St. Mary's XC Festival, hosted by Cabell Midland High School.