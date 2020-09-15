GLENHAYES — A game many thought wouldn’t happen this year found it’s way back on the schedule after all, and for the first time a rivalry will be rekindled in southern Wayne County.
The Wayne Pioneers and Tolsia Rebels’ football teams will meet on the gridiron Friday night for a game that was lost and then regained because of COVID-19.
The two squad were scheduled to play their season opener at Wilt Salmons Athletic Field at Tolsia High School on Aug. 28, however a decision by the WVSSAC to delay the start of the regular season cancelled that date.
The matchup only became possible this week because each of their respective opponents, Winfield for Wayne and Tug Valley for Tolsia, were unable to play because of community spread of the virus in Putnam and Mingo counties.
Wayne County, which was Orange last week, was kept from competition but allowed to continue practices while the number of confirmed cases of the virus rose. As the daily positive rate of new cases fell, the county switched back to Yellow on the color-coded model WV is using to measure community spread.
With an open date on both schedules, and a strong desire to get a game in while they can, the rescheduled game just made since for both schools, who will meet in football for the first time since 2017.
It will be just the third meeting between Tolsia and Wayne since the Rebels were moved down from Class AA to Class A as a result of West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletics Commission reclassification after the 2015 season. The two met each year as members of the Cardinal Conference prior to the move.
Wayne has wins in 15 meetings since the 2004 season, including a 33-6 win over Tolsia in the Class AA State Championship game in 2006 in Wheeling. The Rebels won the regular season meeting earlier that season. Tolsia has won two of the past three head-to-head matchups in 2015 and 2016. The most recent meeting in 2017 was a 30-6 victory at home for the Pioneers.