WAYNE — Football season has come to a close for the Wayne Pioneers one week early due to West Virginia’s color-coded risk map.
Wayne County, designated Orange, won’t see any high school athletics happen for at least another week — but the decision cut the regular season short, wiping away their final game which was scheduled for Friday evening.
The Pioneers (2-4) doubled their win total from a season ago in for fewer games than when the team finished 1-9 in 2019. Head coach Tom Harmon said that there was a big difference in his team this season, even though they didn’t necessarily have the wins to show for it.
“I thought that despite the four losses we had, we competed hard and were in every game we played in except for one. That’s progress,” Harmon said.
Wayne’s four losses came to Tolsia (59-6), Midland Trail (31-20), Lincoln County (34-14) and Buffalo (42-6) in what proved to be their final game of the year.
In each, the Pioneers showed flashes of potential but weren’t quite able to get over the hump before their opponent got their footing.
“We knew going in it was going to be a rebuild situation again this year. We felt like things went as well as they could have in a year that was different for everybody,” Harmon said.
For the senior class, its not only the end of the season, but their high school careers with the Wayne. It was a group that went to the playoffs twice, advancing to the second round in 2016 and exiting with a first-round loss to Keyser in 2017.
“When you do this, whether you end up in the state championship, which we have, or end on the wrong side of things, which we did,” Harmon said, “There’s always more than just playing the game. This group may not have had the senior year they dreamed of but they got respect.”
While the end of the season was a disappointing one for multiple reasons, Harmon instead is focusing on the positives — primarily that fact that they got to play even six games given the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus.
Wayne played their season opening game on Sept. 4, a 12-6 win over Scott, but then didn’t see the field again for two weeks when they matched up with the Rebels. Their next game wasn’t for another three weeks and on Oct. 9 they began a stretch of four games in a dozen nights to finish the year.
“It’s an ending to a weird year. On where there was never really a normal routine at all. Sometimes you played a lot, or you didn’t play at all. I’m happy they got to play the six they did,” Harmon said.