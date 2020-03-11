WINFIELD, W. Va. — After a win in the opening round of the Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 boys basketball tournament, the Wayne Pioneers suffered a 40-point loss to Winfield in the semifinal round Wednesday, 69-29. The loss ended their season.
Wayne finished with an overall record of 4-20, picking up a pair of wins over single-A opponent Hannan and one over Grace Christian in the regular season before defeating Nitro in their first postseason game.
It marked the third time in as many games against the Winfield this season the Pioneers had been defeated by double-digits.
The Generals led five points after the opening quarter but held visiting Wayne to a single field goal in the second quarter while they poured in another twenty points in the frame to lead 31-8 at the break.
Winfield senior William Craft scored 8 points in the third quarter, supported by five each from Daven Wall and Ethan Kincaid to push the lead to 56-20 by the end of the third quarter. Wayne was outscored in each quarter of the loss.
A stark difference for the Pioneers from their upset win over Nitro in the first round of the section tournament was the lack of the three-point shot. Wayne made a dozen in a 73-67 win against the Wildcats but made just two Wednesday night.
Nick Bryant’s 16 points for the Pioneers led all scorers and capped off an incredible season for the senior. Bryant averaged (points) per game and finished the year with two triple doubles and 19 double-doubles.
His best outing of the year came in an 87-69 loss to Scott Feb. 11, where Bryant finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. His second triple-double of the year occurred in the season-ending loss to Winfield.
Bryant averaged 15.9 points per game, good for 8th in the Cardinal Conference.
WAYNE 6 2 12 9 — 29: Bryant 16, Sansom 6, Maynard 3, Stiltner, Queen 2
WINFIELD 11 20 25 13 — 69: Craft 12, Wall 11, Frye 10, Kincaid 8, H. Morris 8, Gress 6, B. Morris 5, Knight 3, Dividen 2, Laughery 2, Crouch 2