COVID-19 strikes again.
Adding to a long list of postponed or cancelled events related to sports, the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony and Hall of Fame game are the latest addition, and it’s a true loss for the league, fans and those who were going to be enshrined.
Five modern-era players, Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu; coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson; and three contributors, Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young, were set to be enshrined this year.
“The health and safety of our Hall of Famers, fans and volunteers who make Enshrinement Week so special remains our top priority,” Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. “The Hall will honor the Centennial Class of 2020 next August, along with what promises to be an equally spectacular Class of 2021, as part of a multi-day celebration of football with an atmosphere that will deliver for fans ‘Twice the Fun in ‘21.’”
Instead, they will organize a drive-through parade through the streets of Canton, Ohio to honor the centennial Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
All jokes aside, the two events are dependent on one another. I don’t think you have a HOF game separate from the enshrinement ceremony but the preseason opener this year was filled with history. The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two squads that have met in three different Super Bowls. Two of the winningest franchises in league history. Add in the fact that several Steelers were inducted into the Hall this year, it would’ve been a special moment to celebrate the class this year.
Instead of simply holding a virtual ceremony this year, the HOF has announced plans to double up on next year’s ceremony, and the Steelers and Cowboys have agreed to play the game then, according to NFL.com.
Aside from the logistics of pulling off a double ceremony/celebration, the fact that the HOF enshrinement has been cancelled this year gives me doubt that the NFL season will go on as initially planned.
To date, there has been no reason to believe it won’t. But with one preseason game now cancelled due to health concerns, who says that won’t be the first domino to fall? It was the first major event scheduled for the league since the NFL Draft in April, which was held virtually.
I’ll be shocked if this is the only football game cancelled because of the pandemic. I don’t believe we’re going to have football this year at the professional level. Heck, I’ll be flabbergasted if we have college football.
It’s the times we’re living in. More uncertainty.