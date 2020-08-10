HUNTINGTON — Ohio Valley Conference athletic directors on Monday approved a six-game football schedule for each team. The decision resulted in Tolsia High School losing another football game from its schedule.
The Rebels were scheduled to host the Fairland Dragons on September 18, but due to the schedule, the Dragons will host South Point that week instead, if a season is played.
The league is following a course devised by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. The OHSAA released on Friday a plan that could allow teams to play as few as six or as many as 10 regular-season games. All teams also would qualify for the playoffs, or could opt out of the postseason if desired. Also, all contracts signed for games may be voided by either school.
Tolsia has now lost three games from it’s original schedule after the WVSSAC pushed back the start of the regular season by a week, eliminating their home contest against the Wayne Pioneers on Aug. 28. Parkersburg Catholic will not field a football team this year due to low numbers, in turn cancelling their Sept. 11 matchup with the Rebels.
REMEMBERING PHIL RATLIFF: The Colts Neck, New Jersey, Thundering Herd under-14 girls soccer team honored former Lawrence County High School and Marshall University football star Phil Ratliff last week in a victory.
Standout player Isabella Cantalupo, daughter of former Herd player John Cantalupo, wore Ratliff’s jersey No. 56 on the fifth anniversary of the former All-American guard’s death.
“It was a Phil Ratliff-style, grind it out victory,” John Cantalupo said. “Phil gave so much of himself to everyone and the world was a better place with him in it.”
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Boyd County girls basketball star Harley Paynter received scholarship offers from Bethune-Cookman, Furman and Vermont. Tolsia girls basketball standout Julie Boone picked up an offer from Kentucky Christian. Huntington High tight end Eli Archer was offered by DePauw, which also offered Portsmouth Notre Dame girls basketball player Ava Hassel.
Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs received an offer from Central Michigan.
St. Albans baseball player Drew Whitman committed to West Virginia State. West Virginia University offered Teays Valley Christian Prep basketball players Jerome Beya and Josiah Davis. Agnes Scott College offered Wyoming East girls basketball star Sarah Saunders. Waverly quarterback Hadyn Shanks was offered by Valparaiso.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Johnson Central and Paintsville have postponed fall sports activities as a precaution against COVID-19. Neither school has a known case of the virus. Former Bluefield defensive back Isaiah Johnson committed to play in the All-American Bowl all-star game.
Point Pleasant has scheduled a home football game with Oak Glen for Sept. 4.
The 2nd annual Lady Rebels Golf Scramble, sponsored by the Tolsia High School girls basketball team, will be at Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette, WV, 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. The entry fee is $65 per person and hole sponsorships are $100. Contact Ric Morrone by email r.ic.mo@hotmail.com.