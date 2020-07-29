GLENHAYES, W.Va. — Two of the first three games on Tolsia High School’s football schedule for the upcoming season have now been cancelled after Parkersburg Catholic High School announced they would not field a team in 2020.
The announcement comes weeks after the WV Secondary Schools Athletic Commission cancelled all Week 1 games across the state. The Rebels were scheduled to host Wayne in the Aug. 28 season-opener.
Parkersburg Catholic announced Friday that it would not have a football season this year, the news first reported by the Parkersburg New and Sentinel. The Crusaders were scheduled to host Tolsia in Week 3 of the regular season on Sept. 11., which has now been cancelled.
Tolsia, now down to eight games on their season schedule, is looking to add two opponents.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP:
Agnes Scott College women’s basketball went 1-24 last season and the NCAA Division III Scotties are recruiting West Virginia to try to improve.
The Atlanta-based women’s school offered Cabell Midland standout Autumn Lewis and Wayne star Alana Eves. Lewis also received an offer from Waynesburg. She already owns offers from Alice Lloyd, Kentucky Christian and WVU Tech.
Wilmington (Ohio) College offered Spring Valley girls basketball star Sydney Meredith. Ironton girls basketball player Lilly Zornes visited Mount Vernon Nazarene.
Concord picked up a couple of in-state baseball stars, receiving commitments from Oak Hill’s Lane Jordan and Wyoming East’s Matt Caldwell. Jordan switched his commitment from WVU Tech. Musselman wide receiver Blake Hartman received an offer from Dayton. Denison offered Ironton football standout Gage Adkins.
Former Bluefield all-state defensive back Isaiah Johnson said he has narrowed his college choices to Arizona State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and USC. Johnson now lives in California.
NOTES: Wayne will entertain St. Marys Sept. 11 in a football game not originally scheduled, thank to changes sparked by COVID-19. Logan and Man will not play one another in football this season. Logan has picked up a game with Tug Valley on Oct. 16.
Former Chesapeake, Fairland and Huntington High football standout Ty Wilcoxon transferred from Morehead State to Ohio Dominican. Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico and Spring Valley offensive tackle Wyatt Milum were named to Sports Illustrated’s All-American Watch List last week.