HUNTINGTON — Two high school football teams in Wayne County have been among the best the in the Mountain State in the past decade, according to a recent poll.
MaxPreps, a website specializing in high school athletics coverage, released their Top 20 most dominant high school football teams from 2010-2019. Spring Valley was ranked 5th while Wayne landed in the 12th spot.
The Timberwolves made three consecutive trips to the State Championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium from 2016-18, falling to Martinsburg each time. The Bulldogs came in at No. 1 on the list.
Spring Valley finished the season ranked in MaxPreps top-25 each of last ten seasons, with their lowest ranking (21) in 2010 and highest rankings (2) in 2016 and 2018.
The Pioneers claimed back-to-back State Championships in 2011 and 2012, defeating Point Pleasant (34-7) and Keyser (35-0). They finished as runners-up in 2013, falling to Bridgeport 14-13.
Wayne finished in MaxPreps Top-25 six times in the past ten season. From 2010-2014 and most recently in 2017 — their most recent playoff appearance.
Recruiting roundup
NOTES: Spring Valley’s Zane Brumfield finished as the top-ranked linebacker at the Appalachian Prep Combine, held recently at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield. Brumfield will be a senior next fall.
Ceredo-Kenova Little League began play Monday, with strict social distancing and safety measures in place. More than 60 games will be streamed live on Facebook by Video Productions to allow more fans to watch without risking exposure.
According to reports, the first annual WV High School-College Players Classic is set for June 24, 2020 at the Ona Little League Fields. College prospects game is at 5 p.m., Seniors All-Star game set for 7 p.m.
MaxPreps Top-20 Most Dominant High School Football teams (2010-2019)
1. Martinsburg Bulldogs
2. Bridgeport Indians
3. Capital Cougars
4. Cabell Midland Knights
5. Spring Valley Timberwolves
6. Wheeling Central Catholic Knights
7. Huntington High Highlanders
8. George Washington Patriots
9. Bluefield Beavers
10. Fairmont Senior Polar Bears
11. Wheeling Park Patriots
12. Wayne Pioneers
13. Morgantown Mohicans
14. South Charleston Black Eagles
15. Point Pleasant Big Blacks
16. Hurricane Redskins
17. Magnolia Blue Eagles
18. Musselman Applemen
19. Keyser Golden Tornado
20. St. Marys Blue Devils