FINDLAY, Ohio — In his first year swimming at the collegiate level, Tim Stollings is re-writing the record books for both Findlay College and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
The Prichard native was ranked as the top prospect from the 2019 class, and now holds two individual school records, two conference records and is coming off his best performance of the year, setting four new meet records at the Great Midwest-Mountain East Conference Championships at the C. T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, Ohio.
“I knew I wanted to come in and contribute and I think I’ve done that, but it’s been equally as exciting to see growth and improvement from the whole team this season,” Stollings said of his first year in the water with the Oilers.
The freshman competed in seven events at the meet, taking 1st place overall in the 100 freestyle (45.67), 100 butterfly (46.53), 100 backstroke (48.53), and 50 freestyle (20.64) swims. He also contributed in three 1st place finishes in relay events during the meet.
All four of those final times set new meet records, and two of them were new school records. Stollings broke the previous record for fastest 100 butterfly (Janko Radmanovic, 47.80), turning in the fastest time in that event across all Division II swimmers this season.
His time of 46.53 in the 100 butterfly earned him an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Championship meet, held at the SPIRE Institute’s pool near Cleveland in March. He will also compete in the 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle races at the event.
He broke his own school record (49.40) by nearly one second in the 100 backstroke and was voted as both the Male Freshman of the Meet and the overall Male Swimmer of the Meet by conference coaches.
“I knew the training I put in all year was going to set me up pretty well and I had goals I wanted to achieve and was good position to do that,” said Stollings.
“The records were a pleasant surprise.”
Along with the records came a second consecutive Great Midwest-Mountain East Conference title. The two conferences have held a combined championship meet for three seasons now, Findlay has won that meet in each of the past two seasons.
Coming off a title season a year ago, Findlay Swim Coach Andrew Makepeace said he felt confident in the returning swimmers’ ability to make another run at a championship, and adding the talented Stollings only helped their chances.
“We were set up pretty well with the athletes we had coming back already this year,” he said. “Ultimately, Tim kinda helped us slam the door shut.”
He added that Stollings made an immediate impact on the team, putting on display a high work ethic and an eagerness to improve. Makepeace said he’s always willing to heed the advice of coaches and his results this year speak for themselves.
“His attitude is his biggest positive, he’s eager to be there. We joke and call him a ‘Swim Nerd’, but his eagerness and excitement really brings a brought a positive atmosphere to the pool, which was a refreshing to start the year.”
Stollings will complete his freshman season at the Division II National Championship meet, scheduled for March 11-14 in Geneva, Ohio.