FORT GAY — A late, long touchdown pass ended Tolsia’s postseason run a year ago, and returning to the same field where that heartbreaking loss happened brings a wealth of emotions at the start of a new season for the Rebels.
“Our boys aren’t satisfied. They know they played well but that outcome didn’t provide any satisfaction at all,” head coach Eric Crum said, referencing a 13-12 first round playoff loss to eventual state champion Wheeling Central Catholic, who took the lead in the final seconds with a 67-yard touchdown pass moments after the Rebels had driven the length of the field for a go-ahead score, also in the final minute.
“If that don’t motivate you, nothing will,” Crum added. “They know what’s at stake. We were on the doorstep last year and hopefully that will fuel us to bigger and better things. We’re senior-laden so this is going to be our best shot for a while because we’ll lose a lot (of talent) after this season.”
But that was last year. Now the Rebels, who finished with. 7-3 record in the regular season, start fresh and must play the 2020 season with the same intensity if they want to earn a spot in this year’s playoff field.
Success will start on the defensive side of the football, Crum believes, which proved to be a strength in 2019 for a Tolsia team that put together two shutout performances a year ago. But that comes with a caveat — replacing the heart and soul of their defensive line, Stone Sartin.
“I think defensively we’ll be really strong. We’ll miss Stone, that’s an irreplaceable spot. He demanded double and triple teams and still got through a lot of times. We’re not replacing him with one guy. We’ll rotate two or three and try and keep guys fresh,” Crum said.
Tolsia returns the majority of their starters from a season ago, only having to replace 1-2 position players on either side of the ball.
Offensively, the Rebels return a good crop of skill position players including quarterback Jesse Muncy, receivers Gavin Meadows and Zach Ball and running backs John Wilson and Tanner Copley.
For what has traditional been a team that relies on the ground game, Muncy has the potential to put up big numbers this season after Tolsia began to integrate more pass options with the speed they have at the skill positions.
The junior transitioned from wide receiver into the starting quarterback role last season, replacing Copley who still was allowed some reps under center but spent most of his time in the backfield.
At times, success through the air came slow and the Rebels abandoned it perhaps more quickly than they should have while trying to establish themselves in the offense, but with a season of experience and an offseason of work, the passing game could be more prominent this year.
But throwing the ball won’t ever fully replace the rushing attack the team leaned on last year with the double-edged sword of Copley and Wilson who combined for nearly 2,000 yards on the ground in 2019.
Tolsia, unlike many other teams across the state, did not hold voluntary condition drills this summer due to the time restrictions that were placed on those meetings and the long distances some athletes would have traveled to make those workouts, so they’ve been playing catch up since the official start of practice on Aug. 17.
“We’re obviously going to have to work pretty hard. I will say that a lot of them have been working out on their own,” said Crum. “Our seniors are coming in being in pretty good shape. You can tell they’ve been working.”
Tolsia will open the regular season at home Sept. 4 against Midland Trail, a playoff team last season.