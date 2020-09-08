Trying to fill a regular season schedule without getting a headache might be more difficult than keeping your white shirt clean at the family barbecue.
We’re entering the second week of the regular season for many prep sports in the state of West Virginia and if the trend continues, we’re in for a confusing 10 weeks before they wrap up.
It started before the season began, with many teams scrambling to find replacement games after games for the weekend of Aug. 28 were cancelled by the WVSSAC, then coronavirus numbers rose in some areas, leaving teams without a clue as to when they might be able to return to the field, then the color-coded COVID-19 map happened and all hell broke loose.
The Spring Valley boys soccer team had changed six dates on it’s schedule before they played the regular season opener against Poca. The original opponent was George Washington who was unable to play since Kanawha County had been labeled Orange.
In one of the more bizarre moves of the weekend, the Cabell Midland football team left a scheduled scrimmage at Fairmont Senior to play a game at Parkersburg South after the Patriots had a game against University High School cancelled when Monongalia County turned from Orange to Red. The Knights were supposed to open the regular season against Riverside, but that game was cancelled.
We’re quickly seeing how drastically things will change with sports team across the county and the state. One thing is for sure, I wouldn’t want to be a high school athletic director right about now, but props to those who are filling those roles in Wayne and other counties, too.
Tim George, AD at Spring Valley announced more changes to the Timberwolves football schedule Tuesday as the team attempts to get as many games in as they can this season, even if that means playing more than one a week.
Since Wayne County and Kanawha counties are designated as Orange, meaning teams can practice but not play, Spring Valley and Riverside agreed to move their game from this Friday to Monday, Sept. 14 while also bumping their Sept. 18 game against St. Albans back one day to Saturday.
So, if both Kanawha and Wayne moved back to Yellow by Saturday, the Timberwolves will play two games in six days if allowed. That’s a big if, considering both counties are hovering around the number 17 and need to be under 10 to play.
Several teams in the state were looking to make a similar move on Labor Day weekend, but it didn’t pan out.
Is this going to become the new norm for the 2020 season?
At this point, nothing really catches me off guard. But, shew, am I tired just trying to keep up.