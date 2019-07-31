HUNTINGTON — "Defeating Parkinson's is in our sight, Simin and Jill make us do it right," chanted a group of Rock Steady Boxers awaiting the start of their next exercise class at the Phil Cline Family YMCA on Monday.
Rock Steady Boxing is a program directed toward people who have been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. After seeing success in other areas of West Virginia, staff at the Huntington YMCA partnered with Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services to bring the program to Huntington just over a year ago — a move that proved to be life-changing for both trainers and boxers alike.
"Speaking for myself, I walk out and can just feel like I've helped somebody," said Jill Taylor, a personal trainer and RSB coach.
"It can be challenging because we have some different levels in our classes and some move along faster than others, so it can be a lot to keep up with but overall we're getting great big pats on the back all the time."
There are many different levels of Parkinson's Disease, and "boxers" come with varying levels of physical fitness background, so the workouts are diverse and can be done at any level, tailored for the individual.
Taylor teaches one of the bi-weekly classes while Simin Raeissi, also a personal trainer and instructor, handles the other. Taylor said the program classifies each participant into categories ranging from 1-4 - 1 being patients that are very early in the diagnosis and show little signs of the disease, and 4 being extreme circumstances like being in a wheelchair or on a feeding tube.
Dick Stewart was diagnosed with Parkinson's in August 2016 and remembers the day vividly. He said he "knew something was wrong" but wasn't sure until he received the official diagnosis. A self-described "fair" golfer, Stewart said he could see the effects the disease was already having on his golfing performance, which had declined noticeably.
Now, he's back on the upswing after a year under his belt with Rock Steady, and encourages others who may be going through a similar situation to get plugged in.
"They need to get out here or in some program somewhere because it makes a huge difference. Some might not want to come because they don't think they are able, but (the trainers) tailor the program to what you can do so there's no good reason to not come out," Stewart said.
He is among more than 50 individuals to attend RSB classes, according to Teresa Sexton, director of Nursing and Senior Services at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Each class can hold 10 to 15 boxers.
The program is based on training used by boxing professionals and adapted for Parkinson's patients. Rock Steady coaches guide participants through a series of exercises such as stretching, bicycling, running, jumping rope, balancing and non-contact boxing.
"We work on balance a ton just because some of them can have problems with getting in and out of the car or walking around," Raeissi said. "There's lots of strength and conditioning and a lot of boxing. I push them and make them do crazy things because they aren't fooling me - I know they can do it."
Rock Steady Boxing classes are free to all patients diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Participants are asked to wear loose-fitting clothes and will be provided with boxing gloves and other necessary equipment. To register, call 304-526-2695.