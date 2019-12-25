WAYNE — Throughout each year, the pages of the Wayne County News are filled with hundreds of sports stories working together to chronicle athletics in Wayne County.
These stories range from games, features players, teams and basic athletics in the county.
This the 2019 Wayne County News annual year-in-review, sports version.
JANUARY Spring Valley OL Nester shines in all-star game
HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley High School standout offensive lineman Doug Nester had cemented himself as one of the top Class of 2019 college prospects before being chosen to play in Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
SVHS junior top scorer for Wolves basketball
SPRING VALLEY — Spring Valley High School basketball player CJ Meredith has made a name for himself as the Wolves leading scorer in his junior season. Meredith, a 6’05” guard, has played lights out this season with five 30 plus point games.
FEBRUARY Coaches retire from WHS athletics
WAYNE — Wayne High School baseball coach Todd Ross and Wayne High School softball coach hand over teams to new head coaches.
THS’ Setser signs with Yellow Jackets
GLENHAYES — Brent Setser knows just how slim the odds are for high school athletes to continue their athletic careers at the college level, but that never stopped him from chasing the dream that led the Tolsia High School football standout to sign his National Letter of Intent to play at West Virginia State University.
SV football sends Howard, Stanley to State
SPRING VALLEY — Isaac Howard and Cody Stanley accepted offers to join the West Virginia State University Yellow Jackets, an NCAA Division II football program in Institute, West Virginia.
Spring Valley’s Sodersten wins two titles at state swim meet
MORGANTOWN — Elin Sodersten earned all-state honors for the Spring Valley High School girls swimming team after two gold-medal performances Friday at the state meet in the WVU Natatorium. Sodersten won the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle.
Vinson boys claim Wayne County title
KENOVA — For the fourth time in the past five years, the Vinson Tigers took the Wayne County middle school boys basketball title after defeating the defending champion Ceredo Kenova Wonders, 52-42, at the C-K Alumni Gym on Saturday Feb. 23.
MARCH Sharp named No. 2 player in WV
SPRING VALLEY — Senior left-hander and Spring Valley ace Cody Sharp was named the No. 2 player in the state of West Virginia last week according to Prep Baseball Report.
Pioneers build bond on state court
CHARLESTON — The Lady Pioneers’ shot at a Class AA girls basketball state title came to an end in the semi-final round for a second consecutive year.
Like last year, the season ended at the mercy of the Wyoming East Lady Warriors who bested Wayne by 25 points last Friday morning in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center — closing a year that showed more ups than downs for the Lady Pioneers, speaking specifically to on-court production from those on the roster.
Meredith named to first team All-MSACHUNTINGTON — Spring Valley’s C.J. Meredith was named first team All-Mountain State Athletic Conference in boys basketball.
Rowe enters season as Wayne softball coach
WAYNE — Jessie Rowe’s time with the Wayne softball program has officially come full circle. After suiting up for the Pioneers as a student, she now enters her first year as the head coach of the Wayne High School softball team — who is off to a 2-1 start this season.
Adkins eager to lead young Pioneers squad
WAYNE — Adam Adkins will lead a youthful baseball squad loaded with underclassmen into the new year with the expectation of picking up where former Wayne coach Todd Ross left off.
Wayne hoops duo Adkins, Sansom make conference team
HUNTINGTON — Wayne senior girls basketball players Lakyn Adkins and Whitney Sansom were two of many players named to the All-Cardinal Conference First Team in girls basketball, as announced by the league.
Isaac Dean signs with Kentucky Christian
WAYNE — Wayne High School senior Isaac Dean signed his letter of intent Thursday to further his academic and football career with Kentucky Christian University.
APRIL Hall becomes fifth Timberwolf to sign with KCU
GRAYSON, Ky. — Trading in blue for red is the trend this year for a number of Spring Valley High School seniors.
Tyson Hall, a running back and defensive back for the Timberwolves during his high school football career, become the fifth player from the team to sign a letter of intent to play for the Kentucky Christian University Knights.
Mountaineers home for Malashevich
HUNTINGTON — Grayson Malashevich recently turned down the scholarship offer at Air Force and announced he would accept an invited walk-on spot with new West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown and the WVU Mountaineers.
Former coach Hensley honored
SPRING VALLEY — The fans in the bleachers, players in the dugouts, personnel in the press box and workers in the concession stand applauded Jim Hensley on Monday.
MAY Local stars on North-South football roster
HUNTINGTON — Three players each from Cabell Midland and Spring Valley high schools are listed on the South roster for the WCHS TV-8/ Fox 11 West Virginia North-South All-Star football game.
A trio of Spring Valley stars also committed to play. Quarterback Will Adkins (6-4, 230), running back Owen Chafin (5-10, 205) and defensive back/ wide receiver Tyson Hall (5-11,170) are listed for the South.
Students meet Browns’ Kirksey in Play60 event
FORT GAY, W. Va. — Crum PK-8 was recently the scene for the Fuel Up to Play 60 program.
NFL Player Christian Kirksey of the Cleveland Browns was able to meet with the students via zoom technology at the school.
He spoke with students about making good, healthy choices and being active to meet their wellness goals.
Wayne brings home medals in state meet
CHARLESTON — The Wayne High School track and field team closed out the year with three medal performances at the West Virginia state track meet held at University of Charleston’s Laidley Field this past Friday and Saturday.
Wayne’s Sansom lands with Kentucky Christian
WAYNE — Whitney Sansom, a three-sport athlete in her time with the Pioneers, signed to continue her softball career at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, Kentucky, next fall.
Tolsia’s Williams and volleyball’s Watts sign with colleges
GLENHAYES, W.Va. — Two Tolsia Rebels signed national letters of intent Friday morning to further their academic and athletic careers beyond high school.
Eric Williams, a four-year Tolsia baseball starting player signed to play for Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky.
Senior volleyball player Aden Watts also put her pen to paper Friday morning, signing an NLI to continue her academic and athletic career at Hollins University, a private women’s school in Hollins, Virginia.
JUNE Tolsia relay team places third at state track meet
CHARLESTON — The Tolsia High School 4x100 meter relay team finished the season strong at the Class A State Track Meet in Charleston with a third place finish and its fastest time of the season.
The team was composed of four athletes, including three seniors Devon Crum, Pat Finley, Brandon Meddings and junior Austin Gauze.
Adkins excited to continue basketball career at KCU
WAYNE — It doesn’t take long to describe the kind of basketball player Lakyn Adkins had become for the Wayne Lady Pioneers during her four years at the school.
Adkins signed with the Kentucky Christian Lady Knights over the summer to continue her basketball career.
Vinson earns first county baseball title
VINSON — The Vinson Middle School baseball team earned its first ever middle school title earlier this month in a 6-4 showdown against Wayne Middle School.
SV softball puts six on all-MSAC team
HUNTINGTON — Class AAA softball state champion Hurricane may have placed six players on the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference team, but so did Wayne County’s Spring Valley High School.
Pitcher Bryn Osburn made the first team while first baseman Jewel Williamson and outfielder Gracie Edwards were on the second team. Sophie Wellman and Riley Shirkey received special honorable mention.
Liz Meade was an honorable-mention pick.
Spring Valley’s Cameron Hodge signs with Bluefield State
SPRING VALLEY — Bluefield State College baseball coach Geoff Hunter knows talent.
That’s why the 35-year coach of the Rams signed Spring Valley High School pitcher Cameron Hodge, even though the Timberwolves standout sat out last season with a forearm strain.
Adkins, McComas on girls basketball all-star team roster
HUNTINGTON — Wayne’s Lakyn Adkins and Spring Valley’s Haley McComas are on the South roster for the West Virginia North-South girls basketball all-star game.
Wayne puts three on All-Cardinal Conference team
WAYNE — Under new coach Adam Adkins, the Wayne Pioneers were able to put three on the Class AA All-Cardinal Conference baseball team.
Pioneers players chosen included Cameron Case on first team, Chase Jackson on second team and Brayden Queen as honorable mention.
Bailey’s signing marks milestone for Tolsia baseball
GLENHAYES, W.Va. — For the first time in the schools history, two Tolsia High School baseball graduating seniors have signed to play the sport in college in the same year after Austin
Bailey signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play baseball at Alice Lloyd College next year.
SV, Wayne players named on all-state teams
CHARLESTON — The 2019 West Virginia Class AAA and Class AA All-State Softball Teams, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, have been announced with three from both Spring Valley High School and Wayne High School softball teams receiving nods on the special honorable mention and honorable mention lists.
In AAA, Spring Valley’s Riley Shirkey and Bryn Osburn received special honorable mention while Kelsey Huffman received honorable mention.
In AA, Wayne’s Elizabeth Queen and Whitney Sansom received special honorable mention while Raegan Roach received honorable mention.
BOE to consider commemoration options
WAYNE — For over a half-century the football stadium at Wayne High School has simply been known as Pioneer Field. As one group continues to fight for the renaming of the field, it seems as though the vision could be one step closer to reality.
The field, now generically named Pioneer Field, is the subject of a petition which has garnered nearly 3,000 signatures in a matter of months hoping to change the name and honor a former head coach.
Wayne tops B’ville 9-7 to win title
WAYNE — Wayne defeated Barboursville 9-7 Friday at Hite-Saunders softball field to clinch the West Virginia Little League District 1 title and a spot in the state tournament at Sophia, West Virginia.