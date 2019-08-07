HUNTINGTON — The Spring Valley High School baseball team will be trying something a little new next month by showcasing a wiffle ball tournament fundraiser for all ages.
The tournament will begin Saturday, Sept. 7 at Spring Valley's baseball field.
There will be four divisions included in the tournament including elementary (grades five and under) with up to seven players per team, middle school (sixth to eighth grade) with six players per team, high school (grades nine to 12) with six players per team and adults (post high school) with up to five per team.
A registration fee of $100 per team will be charged, and each team is guaranteed two games.
Wiffle ball bats and balls will be provided at the field and the tournament will also have a homerun derby competition.
Contestants in each division can participate for $10.
Head coach Austin Pratt will be overseeing the event and can be contacted for any further information at 304-544-7174.