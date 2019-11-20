CHARLESTON — Familiarity didn’t make a difference for Spring Valley High School’s volleyball team in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.
The Timberwolves had lost just once to Mountain State Athletic Conference rival Parkersburg in five previous regular season meetings. Yet when the two teams clashed Friday morning at the Charleston Coliseum, it was the Big Reds who emerged on top.
Despite a rally to not only force a fifth set, but also take Parkersburg to the limit in that fifth, Spring Valley’s defense of its 2018 Class AAA championship ended in its first match of the tournament. The Timberwolves fell 20-25, 25-13, 25-20, 12-25, 15-13.
SV coach Cadara Shreve said she could tell her players were tight when play began versus the Big Reds.
“I feel like they were just playing really tense the entire day,” Shreve said. “Everyone was tense. We’d have one really good set and then we’d get down the next one 5-0.”
It was in that deciding fifth set where Spring Valley dropped the first five points and faced a five-point deficit three times during the set — at 5-0, 9-4 and 11-6. Yet the Timberwolves were able to claw their way back into the game late, turning Parkersburg’s 11-6 lead in to a 13-13 tie.
Yet the Big Reds were able to claim the match with the last two points of the fifth. That set came as a result of a solid fourth set from the Timberwolves. Spring Valley took an early lead in the fourth and was able to stretch it out as the set rolled along. The Timberwolves turned a 15-9 advantage into a 25-12 win.
At the end of the fourth, Shreve thought the team might have turned a corner with its tension. But the Big Reds had an emphatic answer to start the fifth.
“That fourth set, I thought, OK, this is the team we’ve been seeing this end part of the season,” Shreve said. “They’re coming back around. They’ll be fine. And then we started that fifth set down 5-zip. And that takes all confidence away, especially when you’re only playing to 15 points.”
In the end, Shreve was happy to see her team fight until the last points. She was also happy to see the team reach the state tournament after losing four starters from 2018’s state title team.
“It’s an honor to be one of the top eight teams in the state,” she said. “We lost some key players and the girls stepped up and filled those positions.”
In Class AA, the Winfield girls forced a five-set match of their own, making third-seeded Philip Barbour — last year’s state runner-up and the state champ the three seasons before that — earn every point in its victory over the sixth-seeded Generals.
When the Colts took a set in the match, taking the first 25-15 and the third 25-16, Winfield bounced back and grabbed the next one, taking the second 25-20 and the fourth 25-21. Winfield’s gas tank started to run dry in the fifth, though, and PBHS finally prevailed 15-13.
“I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Winfield coach Todd Higginbotham said.