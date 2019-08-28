HUNTINGTON — The Spring Valley Lady Wolves soccer team returns seniority to the field in 2019 after a rebuilding season set the foundation for the junior and senior class.
"This has always been a hard section to play in. We have some young players showing promise but will have to mature through the year," coach Todd Smith said.
Spring Valley's section is second to none in toughness, matching up against a pair of state champs in Hurricane and Cabell Midland.
Captains Zoe Runyon and Reaagan Doak will bring experience back to the field after a 6-10-3 finish last season.
Seniors Felicity Kelley and Kayla Herbert will anchor Spring Valley's defense.
"The defense will have to be tough against the teams we face this year," Smith said. "Our conference is extremely competitive and we will rely on them heavily throughout the season."
Spring Valley will be back in action Thursday on the road against Capital at 6 p.m.