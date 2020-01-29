HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley led by as many as 13 points in the second half but had to withstand a furious comeback in order to leave Huntington High with a 73-69 over the Highlanders in boys basketball Saturday evening.
The visiting Timberwolves (6-6) won their fourth game in their last five, pushing their record to an even .500 this year following a 1-5 start. The Highlanders (6-6) have now lost three of their last four.
“We’re defending for one, doing a better job rebounding, and we’re playing as a team,” Spring Valley coach Cory Maynard said.
“Fundamentally, we’re executing better across the board and the result of that is wins.”
For every short run the Highlanders put together, Spring Valley had an answer in the first half. After falling behind 11-3 in the first few minutes of the game, Huntington battled back to tie the game before the visiting Timberwolves scored the last nine points, leading 20-11 after one quarter.
Then Huntington took the first six points of the second quarter and cut the lead to one possession but couldn’t keep Spring Valley’s CJ Meredith and former Highlander Corbin Page from finding the bottom of the net.
The duo combined for 22 first half points and largely were responsible for a short scoring run that pushed the lead to a game-high 12 just before halftime. The Wolves led 40-31 at the break.
That lead grew to as many as 13 in the third quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers from Spring Valley’s Brock Booth, who sank four such shots on the night and finished with 13 points.
Huntington wasn’t going down without a fight, though.
While they struggled to convert baskets inside the paint, the aggressive play of the Highlanders’ Amare Smith and Eli Archer put them in an advantageous situation. The duo answered the call from Valley’s Meredith and Page and rattled off 20 of the Huntington’s 22 points in the fourth quarter while cutting the deficit to as few as three points inside of a minute remaining.
Archer finished with 22 points.
After going back and forth for the better part of three quarters, the Timberwolves most important answer came after the Highlanders made their biggest push. It came down to free throws.
Chase Maynard hit two key attempts with 17 seconds left which pushed the lead back to two possessions, 72-67, which ended yet another Highlander scoring run. Archer would answer quickly with another basket on the other end, but Maynard sank another free throw with less than ten seconds left to set the final score.
SPRING VALLEY 20 20 19 14 — 73: Meredith 22, Page 17, Booth 13, Maynard 11, Livingston 4, Caldwell 4, Stevenson 2
HUNTINGTON HIGH 11 20 16 22 — 69: Archer 22, Page 15, Smith 13, Patterson 10, Lochow 8, Sims 2