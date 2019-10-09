SPRING VALLEY — Headed into a crucial matchup against the Capital Cougars, Spring Valley was looking for a way to take control of the pace early.
That’s exactly what the home-standing seventh-rated Timberwolves (4-1) did on their way to a 41-0 shutout victory over ninth-rated Capital (3-2) Friday night in a Class AAA high school football game at Spring Valley High School.
The Timberwolves ran the ball 55 times for more than 200 yards while Capital managed just 72 total yards on its 32 offensive plays.
Kerion Martin fumbled the ball on the opening kickoff and the Timberwolves ate up more than half of the first quarter before Nate Ellis capped off the 12-play, 33-yard drive for the game’s first score.
“Our offense did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage and controlling the clock. Methodically going down the field by running the ball is exactly what we wanted to do from the very beginning,” Spring Valley head coach Brad Dingess said.
Four of the five scoring drives on offense began in plus territory, lending the advantage to the SVHS game plan of keeping the ball on the ground. Nate Ellis scored three touchdowns from two, three, and eight yards to give his team a 21-0 by the end of the first half.
Spring Valley’s first drive of the second half ended with a Luke Christopher fumble, giving Capital a small slice of momentum to open the second half, but the Cougars’ offense failed to move the ball and punted back to the Wolves who began their next drive from midfield.
Christopher redeemed himself from the fumble, ending a 12-play, 50-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to give Spring Valley a 28-0 lead.
Capital quarterback Evan Landers through four first-half interceptions but things went from bad to worse for the Cougars when he threw his fifth interception immediately following the SVHS scoring drive. Brody Brumfield returned the interception 37 yards for a touchdown, giving his team a 35-0 lead over the visitors.
“We schemed it up good. I thought we confused them a little with our coverages. We created some matchup problems,” said Dingess. “Our kids played well, smelled a little blood, and shut the door on them pretty quickly.”
The final quarter was played on a rolling clock and the game’s final score was set when Jace Caldwell scored his first career varsity touchdown, extending the lead to 41-0.
CAPITAL 0 0 0 0 – 0
SVHS 7 14 14 6 – 41
SVHS – Ellis 3 rush (Porter kick)
SVHS – Ellis 8 rush (Porter kick)
SVHS – Ellis 2 rush (Porter kick)
SVHS – Christopher 4 rush (Porter kick)
SVHS – Brody Brumfield 33yd interception return (Porter kick)
SVHS – Caldwell 1 rush (run failed)
Team stats
CAPITAL SVHS
Total yards 72 291
First downs 5 15
Rushes-yds 14-28 55-230
Comp-Att-Int 18-8-5 5-2-0
Passing yards 44 61
Penalties-Yds 4-24 6-36
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-2
Individual stats
RUSHING: CAPITAL – James 7-20; Burnette 2-7, Walker 2-5, Taylor 1-3. SVHS – Christopher 25-87, TD; Livingston 8-62; Ellis 11-40, 3 TD, Caldwell 3-23, TD; Brody Brumfield 1-11, Diamond 2-5, Smith 3-5, Porter 1-4, Zane Brumfield 2-1.
PASSING: CAPITAL – Evan Landers 8-of-18, 42 yards, 5 INT. SVHS – Nate Ellis 2-of-5, 61 yards.
RECEIVING: CAPITAL – Taylor 3-34; Knox 1-6; Martin 1-3; James 1-minus 3. SVHS – Porter 1-50, Livingston 1-11.