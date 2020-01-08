HUNTINGTON — Playing in its first game since a win Dec. 21 at the Mount Vernon University Tournament, the Spring Valley girls basketball team had to shake off its rust Saturday to defeat St. Albans 55-49 at the Wolves Den.
The contest was only the second Mountain State Athletic Conference game of the season for Spring Valley, which lost its first game of the 2019-20 year at home to Huntington 66-52 on Dec. 11.
The two teams battled through nine lead changes and six ties before the Timberwolves were able to emerge with a 28-26 halftime lead.
Then it started to rain 3s for Spring Valley (5-2) in the second half. Spring Valley connected on its first five shots of the third quarter, all 3-point attempts, as it stretched its lead to 12 points with 3:30 to play in the period. The Timberwolves scored 21 points in the quarter on seven 3-pointers to take a lead it didn’t give back.
The Timberwolves were led by freshman guard Hallie Bailey’s 12 points and five steals. Although it earned the six-point win, Bailey said Spring Valley showed it had things it still needs to improve.
“I just think we need to work on our game more,” Bailey said of the team’s struggles. “I think we need to work on our foul shots, rebounding, layups but other than that we came out on top.”
Spring Valley shot 21 of 65 from the floor but missed wide open layups, gave up easy rebounds and connected on just 4 of 13 free throws.
St. Albans (3-5) expected to see 3-pointers from the Timberwolves but guarding against that proved to be difficult, said Red Dragons first-year head coach Shayna Gore.
“I told them in the locker room they lost by six to a really, really good basketball team,” said Gore a former standout at Logan and later for Marshall University. “I wanted to get them off the 3-point line, but I didn’t have an answer when they started going off because I wanted my girls to pressure the ball. We pressured so much they’d back cut or go score layups.”
St. Albans got Spring Valley to cool off, allowing the Timberwolves just six fourth-quarter points, mostly behind the home team’s struggles at the foul line.
Five straight trips to the foul line produced zero points for Spring Valley, which will travel to South Charleston on Wednesday for its next game.
The Red Dragons were led by Abi Melton and Kiersten Eggleton, who each had 14 points.
St. Albans has rematches first with George Washington at home on Wednesday and then travels to South Charleston on Friday.
The Red Dragons dropped both matchups the first time it played those teams.
ST. ALBANS 18 8 10 13 — 49: Melton 14, Seams 2, Sharp 8, Clark 5, Eggleton 14, Parsons 4, Hinzman 2.
SPRING VALLEY 15 13 21 6 — 55: Christopher 11, Saunders 7, Riggs 2, Bailey 12, Meredith 6, Edwards 7, Asbury 8.