By JAKE WELLMAN
For Wayne County News
HUNTINGTON - The 2019 Spring Valley High School cross country team will - for the first time in four years - be lead by new or inexperienced runners.
The Spring Valley program graduated seven athletes in the class of 2019 who were varsity runners for their four years of high school. The program will pull athletes whom compete in other sports at the school this year to comprise the teams.
"Replacing not only talented runners, but team leaders like that, is a huge task. We have some kids who can step in that were on the team last season and a couple of new freshman and sophomores who may help tremendously," head coach Mike Hall said.
Senior boys Gabe Yeoman and Mason Carroll, both soccer players, are going to be asked to step in immediately, according to Hall.
Freshman Zane Stewart - the lone male cross country athlete - will fill another varsity position along with fellow freshman Jonathan Carroll, who is also a soccer player.
"We are still looking for our number five, six and seven runners for the boys team," Hall added.
For the girls, Spring Valley will be returning only two runners, juniors Claudia Gist and volleyball player Zoe Lewis.
"These young ladies will have to lead a team that has very little experience through a tough season," Hall said.
The solo senior Maddie Fields will be new to the cross country experience and will be thrust into a varsity role. Sophomore Liz Meade and freshman soccer player Courtney Gist will fill the remaining two of the top five varsity positions.
Like the boys, the girls team is still trying to find their number six and seven runners for the varsity team.
"This season we will try to rebuild and still compete at a high level. The kids are working hard and, as always, our goal is for every individual to improve on their times from the start of the season to end. If that happens then we should have a successful year," Hall said.