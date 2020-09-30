PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — With over a year and change into his head coaching tenure at Shawnee State, Gerald Cadogan’s done massive recruiting work to get both the men’s and women’s swimming programs at SSU into top form.
If his first recruit in 2021 is any indication, Cadogan’s already off to an excellent start.
Maggie Franks, a senior swimming talent from Spring Valley High School is officially off the board and a part of Shawnee State’s future. She’s the first official member of Cadogan’s 2021 class, and will begin her swimming career in the 2021-2022 academic year for the Bears.
“I have been trying to plan for college since the eighth grade,” Franks said. “So naturally, I wanted to decide where I wanted to go early, and what I wanted to do. I always wanted to continue athletics on the college level.
For a while, I thought that it would be track and field, until a bad ankle injury ended my high jump career.
It worked out for the best because I found swimming and not only a different passion in that sport, but new friends and excellent coaches.”
One of the top swimmers in the state of West Virginia, Franks, who is listed as competing in as many as seven different events according to CollegeSwimming, has proven to be an all-around talent for Spring Valley. She’s competed in the 50, 100, 200, and 500-yard freestyles, the 50 and 100-yard backstrokes, and the 50-yard fly for the Timberwolves, who are in their second season as a swimming program.
“We have been building this team from the ground up, and it’s been fun to be a part of it,” Franks said. “We all are learning together, and figuring it out on our own way.”
Franks, however, has proven that she’s not only a versatile swimmer, but a talented one as well. In each of her events, Franks has improved her times considerably — putting each of her personal bests between the seven events on the board within the last month of the season.
Her personal bests are as follows:
- 50 free: 30 seconds
- 100 free: 1:07.26
- 200 free: 2:23.76
- 500 free: 6:37.63
- 50 backstroke: 35.17
- 100 backstroke: 1:13.45
- 50 fly: 36.53
Of those seven personal bests that were set between Jan. 11 to Feb. 8, four of those personals were accomplished at the West Virginia Secondary School Athletic Commission Region 4 Meet, including the 50 and 100-yard free, the 100-yard backstroke, and the 50-yard fly. Franks scored the third-most points on her team this past season — notching 278.98 points in all.
For her development, Franks not only credits her coaching staff and teammates at Spring Valley, but the Huntington RipTide Swim Club. Franks’ coach on the RipTide, Taylor Counter, Nebraska’s state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, has been a key figure to Franks’ improvement and has used her own Division I swimming experience at Western Kentucky, along with her coaching stops at NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) and Marshall into developing standout swimmers.
“I truly am privileged to have such an amazing coach and teammates,” Franks said. “My coach, Taylor Counter, pushes me to be better everyday, but shows us that we can still have fun. My team is great. We compete against each other constantly, but we can also put that aside and support each other when it matters. We are on the same club team, but go to different high schools. It is an amazing sight to see, at high school meets, kids from all four schools coming together, supporting, and cheering for one another.”
In addition to her accomplishments in the water, Franks has put together sterling marks in the classroom. Overall, Franks is a member of Spring Valley’s Beta Club as its vice president, serves as a treasurer for the Spanish Honor Society, and is a member of the SOAR (science club), HOSA (healthcare club), Marshall University Alpha Theta (math club), Timberwolves for Christ, and last but not least, Spring Valley’s National Honor Society.
If those accomplishments weren’t enough, Franks also serves as a volunteer for her church as a Sunday school teacher and a nursery worker, and also serves as a member of the Huntington Mall Teen Board.
With her final season, hopefully, coming up, Franks is looking forward to capping off that work ethic with another appearance in the WVSSAC State Championships following her appearance there as a junior, and wants to build off of her high school success with SSU.
“I’m hoping that we will have a full season,” Franks said. “I hope to be able to compete again at our state meet. I am trying to keep up my 4.0 GPA and graduate high school with high honors.
“At SSU, I plan on studying exercise science with a minor in sport coaching. I haven’t decided if I want to pursue physical therapy, occupational therapy, or medical school. Athletically, I’d like to qualify for the NAIA Championships at least once.”