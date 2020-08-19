NASCAR’s first ever road course weekend at Daytona International Speedway proved to be a success for all three of its national series.
The Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Truck Series races proved to be every bit as entertaining as any stop on their entire schedules as it was definitely a learning experience for both and more importantly showed the Cup drivers what to expect when they took to the track on Sunday afternoon.
Cup drivers had spent the entire week racing the track on simulators and picking the brains of drivers from other series that had experience on Daytona’s fabled road course.
There was no practice or qualifying prior to the dropping of the green flag, so every driver took their car into turn one on that first lap not knowing how their cars would actually respond to the demands of the 14-turn layout.
Road course racing is not for every driver as many of them make their way to the Cup Series with the bulk of their racing experience coming from competing on ovals but the sport has always had a couple of drivers that seemed to shine when the schedule stopped at a road course.
Ricky Rudd and Rusty Wallace come to mind as drivers who were always favorites when the series stopped at a road course and in recent years Tony Stewart had the background that also made him a favorite when the race called for both left and right hand turns.
Chase Elliott now has the title of the driver to beat whenever the series is competing on a road course as his win Sunday in the Go Bowling 235 at Daytona was his third consecutive road course win. Last season he took the checkered flag on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval and at Watkins Glen. It looked like on Sunday that it was going to be the easiest of his three road course wins as he had built a 10-second lead with 10 laps to go and appeared to have his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet on cruise control until Kyle Busch had both rear tires go down sending him into the outside wall and in the process bringing out the last caution of the day.
The all-important final restart of the race saw Elliott hang on to the lead going into turn one ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. Hamlin tried to reel Elliott in but the best he could do was get his bumper close to the rear of his car but never really challenged for the lead. Hamlin finished second followed by Truex Jr and former seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson finished fourth.
Johnson who is in a fight for the last spot in the sixteen-driver playoff field posted his fist top-10 in his last 11 starts in the series. The fourth place finish did little for his playoff hopes as he was only able to pick up one point on his teammate William Byron who finished eighth. He now goes to Dover this weekend for a doubleheader trailing Byron by 25 points.
Byron said after the race that his team came into the race knowing they needed to garner as many points as they could from the opening two stages of the race. That strategy paid off as he finished seventh at the end of the first stage and fourth in the second stage. Johnson’s only stage points came in the opening stage where he finished third.
Johnson was awarded 33 points for his fourth place finish and picked up eight points for his third place finish in the opening stage for a total of 41 points. While Byron only picked up 29 points for his eighth place finish, he made up the difference with his stage points where he picked up an additional 11 points. His total on the day came to 40, which shows just how important every point is in the two opening stages that awards points for the top-10 finishers.