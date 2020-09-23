The long anticipated Bristol Night Race on Saturday proved it was placed perfectly in the playoff portion of the NASCAR Cup schedule as the elimination race for the Round of 16.
Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney entered the Tennessee half-mile track knowing that they were both in a must win situation while five other drivers came into the race within 25 points of both sides of the bubble.
Blaney got off to a great start to begin the season but as the summer months began to drag on, the Penske Racing driver lost all momentum heading into the Round of 16. He never really had a chance to turn his fortunes around as he was hit with a 10-point penalty for failing inspection in the opening race of the playoffs and his crew chief was suspended for the race. He was not able to recover the following week at Richmond and his struggles continued under the lights at Bristol. DiBenedetto’s like Blaney struggled for most of the night after using some early race pit strategy to gain track position.
That was lost when he had to pit later on lap 187 for a loose right rear tire and was caught speeding on pit road which set up a battle between Cole Custer, William Byron and Clint Bowyer for the final transfer spot. Custer never did have the speed to become a threat on the night but Bowyer and Byron were doing what they need to do be there at the end with the opportunity of being one of the 12 drivers to move on to the Round of 12.
Like so many times at Bristol, Byron’s chances of advancing came to an abrupt end on lap 234 when he got caught up in an accident that he did not create. Bowyer became the final driver to fill the field of twelve drivers that will now compete over the next three races at Las Vegas, Talladega and the Roval at Charlotte to see which eight will keep their championship dream alive. The twelve drivers that are advancing will all have their point totals reset to 3,000 before the addition of the bonus playoff points that each driver has earned up to this point.
Kevin Harvick’s Bristol win was his ninth race of the season tops the points list with 3.067 points which gives him the luxury of being able to survive at least one bad race in the three-race round.
Denny Hamlin follows with 3,048 in second and Brad Keselowski sits in third with 3,035 points. Like they do in every round, bonus points or the absence of bonus points will be the difference between surviving the cut and moving forward. Making this round perhaps the toughest of the three rounds that lead to the season ending championship race at Phoenix are the wild card races at Talladega and on Charlotte’s Roval.
Talladega like we saw a few weeks ago at Daytona often times comes down to which drivers can avoid being caught up in one of the so called “big ones” that more times than not is the fault of another driver. Charlotte’s Roval features an infield of turns plus having to race on much of the track’s tri-oval layout.
Track position becomes key and with no qualifying, where you start the race according to the results from the previous week’s race could make a difference in where you finish.
PIT NOTES: Jerry Caldwell and his staff at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday gave a clinic on how to conduct a large sporting event and still adhere to health protocols related to COVID-19.
I was one of the nearly 30,000 in attendance and came away impressed with all of the precautions that were put in place for the fans. Other than the lack of fans and a few more souvenir haulers, once the green flag waved it was just another Bristol Night Race. Kudos to Bristol, it turned out to be a great year for the track as in addition to its two scheduled races, it also hosted the All-Star Race.