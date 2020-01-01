WAYNE — Kolby Stiltner played the game of basketball from a young age but stopped seven years ago.
Perhaps he played in the occasional pick-up game in gym class, but anything more brought back too many memories.
“His sister Kristen used to play ball here and was pretty good,” his father Dwayne Stiltner said. “When we lost her in 2012 after a car accident, he couldn’t stand to be in the gym.”
Kristen Stiltner tragically passed away in a single-vehicle car accident in May 2012, a small memorial dedicated to her sits outside the doors of Pioneer Gym.
In the wake of the loss, Stiltner dropped basketball but continued to play football through little league, middle school, and eventually high school for the Wayne Pioneers. He also appeared on the baseball diamond for the Pioneers, but hadn’t yet returned to the basketball court.
That changed this year, his final year at Wayne.
“It’s different for sure,” he said. “I think the biggest thing for me has to be getting out of football mode. Through the first couple practices and games it was tough but I’m starting to make some progress.”
Stiltner is coming off his best game this season, scoring 14 points in an 80-43 loss to the Poca Dots Monday Dec. 23. While that final score isn’t satisfactory for Pioneers’ coach Sam Cochenhour, he said the progress Stiltner has made since the season opener has been encouraging.
“He’s become a true post player for us. His footwork is excellent and he’s playing better than he was in the first game,” said Cochenhour. “So when I heard he wanted to play for us this year, I wasn’t sure about it to be honest, because we’ve had football players come over in the past and most of the time it doesn’t work. Not many can make the transition a smooth one but he has.”
It wasn’t just that Stiltner scored 14 in the loss, but he displayed a high basketball IQ and excellent floor vision that led to other scoring opportunities for the Pioneers.
Carl Sanchez, a senior guard, finished with 23 points on seven made 3-point shots.
“I’m doing what I can to help the team win,” Stiltner said. “Tonight, Carl (Sanchez) was on and I was glad I could kick it out to him if nothing opened up underneath.”
The two combined for 37 of Wayne’s 43 points that night.
Wayne has just one win on the young season, over Grace Christian School, but that’s stopping Stiltner from making the most of his return to the hardcourt.
“I kind regret not playing before this year, now. I don’t know how many people can tell that I haven’t played since midget league, but I’m enjoying it,” he said. “We’ve still got a ways to go as a team, we’ve got to start playing as a team really but it’ll get there.”
“He wants to improve and that’s obviously a big part of getting better, but he’s been out of the game so long you just know it’s going to take time,” Cochenhour said.
“The biggest think, I think, is that he immediately earned the trust of the guys in the locker room. If you have their trust, some skill, and a desire to learn, you can go a long way.”