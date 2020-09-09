HUNTINGTON — The Spring Valley boys soccer team is off to a hot start.
On Thursday, the Timberwolves defeated the Poca Dots in the regular season opener, 3-2, getting goals from three different players: senior Nathan Ball and sophomores Alec Lockhart and Johnny Carroll.
On Saturday morning, three seniors scored in a 5-1 senior day win over visiting Fairland on Saturday. Ball scored a second goal in as many games while fellow seniors Issac Workman and Reid Collins also scored in the win.
Spring Valley’s season is temporarily on hold due to rising coronavirus numbers in the county. The county moved from Yellow to Orange status late last week, preventing any athletic team from competing for the coming week. It cancelled two scheduled games against Russell, KY and Parkersburg.
The Timberwolves next scheduled game, should they be allowed to resume their season is Tuesday, Sept. 15 at home against St. Albans.
FOOTBALL SWEEP: For the first time since 2008, all three high school football teams in Wayne County won their season opening game. Spring Valley defeated Parkersburg 42-0, Tolsia defeated Richwood 32-0 and Wayne defeated Scott 12-6. It was the first time since 2012 the Pioneers started the season against an out-of-county opponent, when they defeated Chesapeake, OH, 58-12 at home.
ST. JOE TRANSFERS: Laney Whitmore has joined Hannah Roberts as former Huntington St. Joe basketball standouts who transferred to Boyd County.
Imani Hickman and Dionna Gray transferred to Huntington High and Grace Hutson, the Gatorade player of the year in West Virginia, returned to Virginia. Reese Barnitz transferred to Fairland.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Spring Valley football standout Corbin Page received offers from the University of Oregon and Indiana University. Martin County girls basketball player Lyndsey Cassell received her first offer from Great Lakes Christian College.
Cabell Midland girls basketball star Kaedlee Potter and Grace Christian’s Samantha Wells visited the University of the Cumberlands.
Spring Valley girls basketball standout Sydney Meredith and Wayne star Alana Eves picked up offers from Allegheny College. Russell girls basketball player Kaeli Ross was offered by DePauw. Poca running back Toby Payne received an offer from Old Dominion.
Middle Tennessee State offered Dionna Gray. Grace Christian’s Karli McCloud visited Waynesburg. Wheelersburg volleyball player Kylee Barney committed to Malone University.
TRAVEL BALL: The Tri-State Hurricanes went undefeated and won the 2020 Bill Hensley Memorial Run ‘n Slam tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio. Spring Valley’s Hallie Bailey and Kayla Clark and Wayne’s Jasmine Tabor and Cheyenne Williams represent Wayne County on the team. Karmen Bruton, of South Point, Josie Nelson, of Fairview, and Aubrey Hill, of Russell are also on the team.