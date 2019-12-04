HUNTINGTON— The Spring Valley Lady Wolves will be coming back with a vengeance this season, looking to rebuild with a newly formed and young squad.
The Wolves will return four starters from last season with a load of new talent coming in with the freshman class.
Senior Brea Saunders will anchor the squad as the lone senior followed by juniors Sydney Meredith and Caroline Asbury. Sophomore Ella Edwards will bring size and physicality to the lineup in the paint.
“The early schedule is tough but if we can work through that and everyone continues to work hard, we will be alright,” head coach Bo Miller said.
Four new freshman will put on the Valley jersey for the first time, Hollie Riggs, Hallie Bailey, Vic Asbury and Cori Noble. The newcomers will be a strong addition to the lineup with some new talent added to some experience with the returning starters.
Also returning to the lineup will be Riley Spry, Regan Crum and Jenna Christopher.
Spring Valley put together eight wins last season, but the 2019-2020 season looks much brighter with some diverse talent coming back on the floor.
The Lady Wolves will matchup against Huntington High in their first game of the season next Wednesday, December 11th at 7:30pm in the Wolves Den.
Stay tuned to The Wayne County News for further updates on the Lady Timberwolves.