The former Spring Valley High School girls soccer standout was one of several local former prep stars who played last season at the University of Rio Grande. A senior, Slone was named to the River States Conference scholar-athlete team. Slone played in 18 games last season and 74 for her career. She finished with two assists.
Following is a look at some other local student-athletes who played for the RedStorm and were strong academically last season:
n Rachel Haddad, River Valley H.S., women's soccer: The senior defender made the River States Conference scholar-athlete team. In 16 games last season, she scored two goals and assisted on two others.
n Isaiah Lester, Gallia Academy, men's cross country: Lester, a sophomore, was named to the River States Conference scholar-athlete team.
n Haley Merritt, Spring Valley H.S., women's soccer: A senior defender who made the River States Conference scholar-athlete team, Merritt transferred from Marshall University and finished her career with two points.
n Emma Saxby, Ironton St. Joe H.S., women's soccer. The junior defender made the River States Conference scholar-athlete team. She appeared in six games last season.
n Logan Sheets, River Valley H.S, University of Rio Grande men's golf: A junior transfer from Shawnee State, Sheets shot 169 to place 61st in the Shawnee State Fall Invitational. Sheets shot 174, good for 42nd at the River States Conference Fall Preview.
n Carly Shriver, Gallia Academy, volleyball. A sophomore setter, Shriver made the River States Conference scholar-athlete team. Shriver made 107 sets and 17 assists last season.