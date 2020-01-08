20200108-wcns-SVwrestling01

The Spring Valley High School wrestling team finished fourth in the Skyline Bowling Invitational last weekend.

 Submitted Photo

GALIA, Ohio — The Spring Valley High School wrestling program continued their domination on the mat last weekend with a fourth place finish at the Skyline Bowling Invitational.

The Wolves’ placed fourth out of 24 teams at Galia Academy with a trio of top finishers.

Dustin Bowen (115lbs) finished fifth place, Chas Delpapa (120lbs) and Logan Quigley (285lbs) both placed sixth in their division.

Eian Harper (126lbs), Caleb Cross (132lbs) and Cole Walker (145lbs) all cruised through the tournament and earned second place finishes.

“We showed a lot of improvement overall as a team throughout the day. Up until the final round, we were handfighting and getting to our takedowns pretty well. We made some small mistakes that ended up costing us three individual first place finishes. However, there’s plenty of work left to be done and our guys are aware of that,” head coach Chris Miles said.

Freshman Connor McCann topped the charts for Spring Valley with a first place finish in the junior varsity division at 285lbs.

Spring Valley’s program continues to be on the up under Coach Miles with a handful of matches left before the WSAZ and state tournament.

