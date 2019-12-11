HURRICANE — The Spring Valley High School wrestling program showed out Saturday in its season debut at the Mike Ellis Invitational at Hurricane with a 3-0 victory.
The Wolves began the battle on the mats dropping host Hurricane, 48-30, followed by Lewis County, 36-24, and Nitro, 36-33.
Eian Harper topped the charts with a first place finish in his respective weight class. Cole Walker, Bruin Booth, Caleb Cross and Logan Quigley followed with second, third, fourth and fifth place finishes.
“We wrestled three pretty tough teams over the weekend and was fortunate enough to come out on the winning end. We are a very young team with over half of our line up being freshman. This weekend was their first glimpse of high school wrestling and now they understand what the step up in competition looks like,” head coach Chris Miles said.
Spring Valley’s gauntlet of a schedule will continue this weekend. The Wolves will be back in action this Friday and Saturday against four of the top 10 teams in 2018-19.
No. 3 Huntington, No. 5 John Marshall, No. 8 Cabell Midland and No. 9 Buckhannon-Upshur will compete against Spring Valley on Dec. 13-14.
“We have a lot of work to do if we’re going to reach our goals at the regional and state tournaments in February. I believe we’re on the right track. We are already back to work preparing for the tough weekend of wrestling ahead,” Miles said.