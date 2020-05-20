HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley High School esports team finished 11th place in North America after falling in the first round of the NASEF playoffs. With the team playing remotely from their homes, the Timberwolves lost to Fordham Preparatory School from the Bronx, New York City.
“I could not have been happier with the way our team played in the playoffs” said Will Totten assistant principal and general manager of esports at Spring Valley High School.
“Even though we lost, our esports athletes demonstrated their improved teamwork, communication, and higher-level strategies as well as their consistent fantastic levels of good sportsmanship and display of character. Fordham Prep has an amazing team and I was glad our players got to experience the high level play they offered us.”
Originally the playoffs were postponed due to the coronavirus, but the NASEF made the decision to let the teams play virtually from their homes if they were able. Spring Valley had enough esports athletes with stable connections at home to field a team and resume practicing after school before the game. The esports athletes were ecstatic to be able to finish the NASEF playoffs virtually, particularly after the on-site esports WV tournament was canceled.
During the regular season, Spring Valley competed in the North American Scholastics Esports Federation (NASEF), the leading esports league for high schools across the continent.
In the run-up to the playoffs, the team earned a winning record playing schools from eastern North America including teams from Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Ontario, Canada. They also defeated local Cabell County Career and Technical Center’s varsity team. The Timberwolves were the highest ranked team to come out of W.Va. which included other schools such as Riverside, Saint Marys, and Spring Mills.
Since their defeat in the NASEF playoffs, SVHS esports has continued to find high level play through the NASEF Scrimmage Finder to keep their skills sharp.
They most recently defeated the Golden Lions of Greensburg Salem High Schools in PA in 2 games in a best of 3. They plan to continue practicing and scrimmaging throughout the summer to be in top shape.
“It’s no secret how the Timberwolves are successful in esports. We have taken a lot of strategies that work from traditional athletics and fused them with STEM skills needed in esports games such as League of Legends that we played,” said Totten.
To be successful in esports, teams employ a wide variety of STEM skills including communication, problem solving, collaboration, critical thinking, and teamwork. Just like a regular athletics team, they practice elements of the gameplay to hone their skills, run drills, wear jerseys, engage in physical exercise, build the team culture, and encourage healthy life habits to stay in peak form for the competitions.
The esports competitive team has also benefitted from a young team who has now played two years together. Beginning as freshmen last year, they finished 2nd place in the state. They look to place even higher next year with another year of experience under their belt. Totten stated that he has been blessed by almost all esports athletes returning this year who played last year.
“Getting a consistent squad is particularly important as it takes a great deal of time to coach players to perform at high levels in team-based, competitive esports.”
The Timberwolves were ranked at nearly last place in the start of the NASEF season. The rankings are based on player “levels” which are roughly equivalent to how long they have been playing but were able to consistently defeat higher-ranked opponents and hold their own against the top tier teams. Totten attributes this to superior teamwork.
“In the great majority of our games, we came in as the underdogs based on player levels. In addition, our players were typically out-skilled by their opponents on an individual basis,” said Totten. “However, through great team communication, being able to read the game at a high level, and adapting our strategies in-game to counter opponents’ strengths, we were able to find success.”
