SPRING VALLEY — Spring Valley High School boys basketball star C.J. Meredith said he will play at Marshall University.
In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Meredith said he will join the Thundering Herd.
“First off, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love,” Meredith said. “Next I want to thank all the coaches who have helped me get to where I am today and who have recruited me along the way.
“Last, I want to thank my friends and family for never leaving my side and always supporting me no matter what. With that being said, I am committing to continue my academic and basketball career (at) #GoHerd.”
Meredith drew considerable interest from Mountain East Conference schools, particularly Fairmont State and West Virginia Wesleyan, as well as Salem of the East Coast Athletic Conference.
In the end, Meredith said playing in front of his family was something he couldn’t pass up.
“It’s awesome being able to stay at home and my family can come watch every game I play,” Meredith said. “Just having them behind me means a lot, for sure.”
A 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard, Meredith was The Herald-Dispatch’s all-Tri-State Player of the Year each of the last two seasons.
Meredith also was the Mountain State Athletic Conference player of the year as a senior when he averaged 25.9 points per game to help the Timberwolves to a 14-14 record.
Meredith finished second in the state in scoring in each of the last two seasons. In both years, he was named as a Class AAA All-State First Team selection.
In the offense of Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni, scoring is at a premium and Meredith certainly brings that ability and length to the floor with him.
Meredith averaged 23 points per game as a junior for the Timberwolves, then increased that total in his senior year while also improving other aspects of his game that were necessary to become a well-rounded player — attributes necessary to see success at the Division I level.
“I just felt like I had more control of the game my senior year than I did my junior year,” Meredith said. “I definitely got stronger, got better as a defender and ball-handler.”
Meredith adds to a Class of 2020 for Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni that is full of West Virginia-born talent with explosive punch.
In addition to Meredith, Marshall signed a pair of in-state products as part of its signing class — 6-foot-10 center Obinna Anochili-Killen from Chapmanville and 6-4 guard David Early of Logan.
Like Meredith, each averaged more than 20 points per game. Killen and early also were in double-figures in rebounds.
Meredith said he looks forward to playing with each at the next level after facing them in high school.
“I’ve played with David and Obinna and known them for a while,” Meredith said. “I’ve played against them, too. It’s going to be something special in a few years. I’m very excited for it.”
Meredith said the key for the next few years is everyone continuing to push each other once practice gets back underway.
“We’re all going to be pushing each other to get better and working together as a team to do what we can to win,” Meredith said. “I’m very excited to get started with those guys.”