HUNTINGTON — The Huntington High Highlanders turned the ball over 14 times in the first half in battling Wayne to a 36-28 lead but pulled away in the second half, committing just three turnovers the rest of the way to earn a 91-54 victory in its season opener Thursday night.
Huntington (1-0) shot 55 percent from the field and had a 38-25 rebounding edge over Wayne.
Amare Smith scored 22 points to lead the Highlanders followed by 19 points each by Torin Lochow and Eli Archer.
Huntington will travel to Rio Grande on Saturday to take on Warren in an 8 p.m. tipoff.
WAYNE 13 15 10 16 — 54: Bryan Sansom 10, Sanchez 9, Maynard 2, Mills 3, Merritt 6, Nick Bryant 12, Kolby Stiltner 12.
HUNTINGTON 19 17 29 26 — 91: Patterson 4, Dionn Sims 11, White 2, Page 9, Torin Lochow 19, Hinton 3, Mankin 2, Amare Smith 22, Eli Archer 19.
Wayne girls
A late surge by the Wayne Pioneers was enough to be the Logan Lady Cats 56-36.
Logan, 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the Cardinal Conference, led 7-2 early and trailed just 23-20 at halftime but Wayne was able to gradually pull away, talking advantage of several Lady Cats turnovers and cashing them into easy buckets.
Wayne, a state tournament team the last few years, is doing some rebuilding of its own having lost All-State player Lakyn Adkins due to graduation.
The Pioneers improved to 3-0. 1-0 with the win. The Pioneers already had non-conference wins over Tug Valley (64-43) and Point Pleasant (59-27).
The Pioneers outscored Logan 19-9 in the third to grab a 42-29 lead.