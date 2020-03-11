HUNTINGTON— The Spring Valley track team will be sporting a new look this season — and it won’t just be new uniforms.
When the team begins competition this spring, it will be without any of its individual state placers from last season.
The boys team will replace multi-year state placers Doug Nester, Tyson Hall, Owen Chafin, Andrew Ball and Adin Sperry in the new season.
The senior heavy group accounted for all of the scoring from last years state team, with the exception of sophomore Kobe Vanhoose. Nester, Hall, Chafin and Ball hold no less than eight school records in all.
“To say that it will be a rebuilding year, would be a huge understatement,” head coach Mike Hall said.
The girls fare a little better, although they will have to replace Jordann Hatten — a school record holder as well.
This year, seniors Zoe Runyon and Kayla Herbert along with juniors Zoe Lewis and Delaney Davis will have to take on the leadership roles.
“We have plenty of talent on both sides, but they definitely don’t have the experience that last years group had,” Hall said. “It will take a lot of hard work but as long as these kids improve from day one of practice until regionals then that’s all I can ask.”