MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — After a summer filled with AAU basketball, new teammates, coaches and experiences, three Wayne County girls basketball players are fresh off a national title run and eager to return to their own respective teams, bringing a wealth of confidence into the new school year.
A year after finishing as national runners-up in their AAU division, the southern West Virginia-based Dream team went all the way this time, winning the National Travel Basketball Association National Championship with a 7-0 showing in the national tournament which was held at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in early July.
The Dream, made up of rising high-school juniors, downed the Asheboro Warriors out of South Carolina, 56-38, in the finals and closed out with a 29-9 seasonal record, as first reported by the Logan Banner.
The team is made up of eight players from area and regional schools, each of them contributing to the success in the tournament run, said Dream coach Hannah Tothe. Her younger sister, Jill Tothe (Logan) and Tug Valley's Kaylea Baisden were the Dream's sharp shooters and Hannah Blankenship (Wyoming East) and Gavin Pivont (Summers County) provided a spark off the bench and stability on offense and defense."
Down low, the floor was largely dominated by a Wayne County trio who controlled the glass and capitalized on extended possessions during the title run.
"Julie Boone (Tolsia) and Makayla May (Tug Valley) dominated the paint in rebounds and scoring opportunities. Caroline Asbury (Spring Valley) and Alana Eves (Wayne) are our do-all players from defense, to rebounding, to attacking the basket as they imposed their will on teams each game," she said.
For Asbury and Boone, the memory of falling short of the title in 2018 was still fresh in their minds after having been a part of the team last year. The difference this year came down to effort in practice
"It was a really big relief for us. As a team, we were talking about how we needed to finish strong to get over the hump and do what we came to do, which was win the title," Asbury said.
"We didn't run as much during our first year going (to the tournament). This year we did so much more running and got in shape it, practiced hard and became an all-around better basketball team," Boone added.
"We worked hard all throughout the summer. It wasn't easy but I wouldn't trade my experience for anything."
Wayne's Alana Eves completed the Wayne County trifecta for the Dream, a new addition to the team this year along with Blankenship and Pivont. She said the familiarity with faces on the team heading into the summer season helped speed up the process of developing some team chemistry so they could focus on ball.
"It was really good because we all developed a good bond. I knew Caroline and Julie and I think that really helped out," Eves said. "After all of the tournaments we played in, our chemistry really started to show late in summer as we got to know each other better."
Ultimately it was that chemistry combined with the countless hours of work in practice which led to the Dream sitting on top of the mountain looking down at everyone else while they held the trophy. But the journey continues.
"I feel really experienced and taught, it's something I can take back to Tolsia and teach them how to become leaders as well," Boone, who is expected to be a large contributor for the Lady Rebels' this season said. "I'd recommend playing AAU ball to any girl out there because it has really helped improve my game and now I'm going to be able to come back to (my team) and show what I've learned."
Asbury echoed those same thoughts as she prepares to go back to a Timberwolves team that finished 8-15 last season.
"Having won a championship, I just think I can help out my high school team by maybe showing them some plays and different workouts that helped us over the summer with the Dream," Asbury said.
"It worked for us (the Dream), so maybe I can take some of that back to our girls (SVHS) and we can go on a run of our own and maybe win a State Championship."
For Eves, the feeling is a bit different. Her Wayne Lady Pioneers have made back to back appearances in the West Virginia girls basketball state tournament but haven't yet gotten over the hump to hoist the trophy.
She said when she returns to Wayne, she'll be a much more confident player because of the Dream.
"This is my first year really going far in any tournament," said Eves. "Having that success gave me a little more confidence because it just feels different when you win big like that. You become more of a leader so hopefully I can take that back."
Having represented Wayne County at the highest level, the trio will now split up and go back to each of their respective teams having no regrets about what could have been, and holding a summer full of memories as they enter a new high school basketball season.