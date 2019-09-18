BY JAKE WELLMAN
For WCN
GLENHAYES -Tolsia's cross country team visited Lincoln County Wednesday and Lawrence County Saturday where they topped the charts in their respective divisions.
At Lincoln County, seniors Zane Sturgill and Shawna Lockard and junior JJ Porter each placed with medal finishes.
Lockard also placed sixth in the girl's race while Porter and Sturgill finished 11th and 12th in each of their meets.
The Rebels continued their momentum into Saturday at Lawrence County led by coach Noah Copley, who brought home first place in the open race.
"These student-athletes now know that the workouts we are going through are paying off. I have four runners at home I didn't bring to the first two races because they are still developing, and I want their first race in October to be positive and fun," Copley said.
Lockard added to her stats with a first place spot in the female race and Porter finished strong with a first place in the male race.
