GLENHAYES — The coaching staff at Alice Lloyd College are scheduled to host a one-day baseball camp at Tolsia High School on July 17.
The camp last year, which was conducted by the baseball staff at West Virginia University, drew about thirty participants from across the Tri-State area and southern West Virginia and was also held at the school after being rained out at Huntington High originally.
"Last year we had the camp and WVU coaches came down. The didn't want to do it this year so since Alice Lloyd had signed two of our players here recently and were familiar somewhat with the area, I gave them first refusal," Tolsia baseball coach Jeff Wallace said. "Something like this gives their staff a chance to look at kids here in our area he might not normally see and hopefully get some kids some extra exposure. The camp is open for anyone ages ten to rising high school seniors.
Last year, players came from Huntington, Barboursville, Tug Valley, Wayne and Mingo Central.
Wallace said he has confirmation that a number of area school wills participate again this year. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 17. Lunch will be provided.
Registration is $60 per player and those interested can register in advance by contacting Jeff Wallace by phone at 304-634-9879, or can register on the day of the camp beginning at 8:15 a.m. at Tolsia High School.