A week off couldn’t have come at a better time for the Tolsia Rebels football team.
Following a 4-2 start through the first six weeks of the season, the Rebels were showing some signs of normal wear-and-tear more than halfway through the 2019 regular season. The team has been without wide receiver Gavin Meadows since he suffered a concussion on Sept. 20 and several others players had been physically worn down after playing in three consecutive away games to begin the year, followed by three tough home games.
“Hopefully we’ll have Gavin (Meadows) back and we’ve got a few others that were beat and banged up. I normally ain’t crazy about off weeks but this one sure came at a good time,” head coach Eric Crum said.
“We had guys that needed the rest.”
Tolsia last saw action against East Carter on Oct. 4, a 43-6 defeat where the Rebels were held without an offensive touchdown in the contest. Big plays from the opponent combined with undisciplined play from the home team resulted in an extremely uncompetitive, lopsided matchup — one that Crum said the Rebels will have to leave in the past in order to refocus for their upcoming game against Buffalo.
“We knew we had our hands full with them (East Carter) but as a whole (we) weren’t happy with the way we played. We’ve got to regroup put our best foot forward this week though because Buffalo isn’t the same team they’ve been the past couple years. They’ve matured, grown up, and it’ll be a dogfight,” Crum said. “It sounds cliché but whoever makes the least mistakes Friday night will end up the winner.”
Mistakes have been a problem for Tolsia this year.
It cost the team field position in their last game against East Carter. Many times this season the Rebels have been forced to work the offense from behind the chains because of miscellaneous mental mistakes resulting in penalties. On the flip side, defensive penalties have also helped extend opponents’ drives, often leading to points.
“It’s been a killer, for sure,” Crum said. “You know, we aren’t the kind of offense that needs to be working in first or second and long so these five-yarders and ten yard penalties really end up hurting us.”
With this week also serving as the homecoming game for the Rebels, they’ll have to be especially careful to make sure distractions don’t creep their way into game prep — something coach Crum has been mindful of in the practices leading up to Friday’s game.
“It seems like homecoming week always comes with a lot of distraction and that’s something we can’t let happen for our team. Mental preparation has been a focus for us this week and hopefully we come ready to play.”
Friday’s bout will be the fourth consecutive home game for Tolsia. They’ll play they’re final home game on Oct. 25 before hitting the road for the final two weeks of the regular season against Phelps (KY) and Hannan.
