20191016-wcn-tolsiatrack.jpg
Buy Now

From left, Tolsia cross country athletes Hayden Harvey, JJ Porter, Zane Sturgill, Dolton Muncy, Jordon Muncy, Shawn Dean, and Shawna Lockard pose for team picture at a recent meet.

 Submitted photo

GLENHAYES, W.Va. —Tolsia’s cross country program hosted an invitational meet last weekend in Glenhayes with a mixture of programs and classes competing for a medal.

Class AAA Spring Valley had a pair of top three finishers in the female division. Elizabeth Meade placed first (21:33) and Campbell Dixon rounded out with a third place finish (27:55).

The host Rebels also had a strong meet, keeping the first place trophy in Rebel country winning the invitational meet with a top score of 15 points.

Spring Valley freshman Jonathan Carroll placed first in the boys division with a time of 16:53 followed by Tolsia’s Zane Sturgill who finished third (18:16).

Class AA Chapmanville Regional High School also competed.

“Cross country has never been part of the school’s athletic culture until recently. It is nice to see a group of kids who are having fun running the longer distances,” Tolsia head coach Noah Copley said.

The Class A and AA regional will be hosted in Ripley October 24th for a chance at the state bid.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.