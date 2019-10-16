GLENHAYES, W.Va. —Tolsia’s cross country program hosted an invitational meet last weekend in Glenhayes with a mixture of programs and classes competing for a medal.
Class AAA Spring Valley had a pair of top three finishers in the female division. Elizabeth Meade placed first (21:33) and Campbell Dixon rounded out with a third place finish (27:55).
The host Rebels also had a strong meet, keeping the first place trophy in Rebel country winning the invitational meet with a top score of 15 points.
Spring Valley freshman Jonathan Carroll placed first in the boys division with a time of 16:53 followed by Tolsia’s Zane Sturgill who finished third (18:16).
Class AA Chapmanville Regional High School also competed.
“Cross country has never been part of the school’s athletic culture until recently. It is nice to see a group of kids who are having fun running the longer distances,” Tolsia head coach Noah Copley said.
The Class A and AA regional will be hosted in Ripley October 24th for a chance at the state bid.