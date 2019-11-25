GLENHAYES — For head coach Ric Morrone and the Tolsia Lady Rebels basketball team, the season is about one thing: developing consistency.
Coming off a 15-win season and an appearance in the sectional semifinals a year ago, Morrone now is left with big holes to fill from last season's roster is hoping to avoid a lapse in production as Tolsia prepares for this year's opening game.
"Every year is a season of its own and each team has a different dynamic. We’ve got some new faces and some other players that really didn’t get an opportunity last season to show what they can bring to the floor," said Morrone.
The Rebels graduated former standout Sarah Jude and were notified the weekend before practice opened for the 2019/2020 season that rising sophomore Lynndsey Cassell had enrolled at Martin County High School in Kentucky.
Other than a pair of absences, Morrone's team from a year ago remains largely in tact, bringing back a rotation of eight juniors, two sophomores and two seniors for his 27th season as the head coach of the girls basketball team.
"I still feel productive and hopefully I can bring something to the table from the experiences I’ve had here at Tolsia," said Morrone. "I always tell the girls that I’ve never scored one basket or made one steal but I’ve been a part of a lot of great memories with some great kids and I want nothing less for these girls this season."
The Lady Rebels played their first scrimmage game at Charleston Catholic and their second and final exhibition contest at Greenup County, Kentucky Monday evening.
Tolsia hopes to find it's identity on the defensive side of the floor this season, banking on the notion that it might spark some offensive output sooner rather than later, which was a problem for the Rebels in a handful of its seven losses this past season.
"We’re on solid ground," Morrone added, "and if we continue to play hard defense, even though our offense is behind, we have skill and girls that can handle the ball, score the ball, and we’re excited to see them use our defense to propel their offense and then maybe they’ll catch up."
After two exhibition games, Tolsia will begin its 2019-2020 season at Cross Lanes Christian 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3.