GLENHAYES, W.Va. - Stone Sartin has quietly made a name for himself playing in the trenches for the Tolsia Rebels football team, but the team will need his leadership if it plans on making any noise in Class A football this season.
The senior lineman, now out of the shadows of former teammates, is ready for his next step in becoming a more vocal leader on the team after having been on the other side of the fence for the past three years - an opportunity he's not shying away from.
"This is my senior year and its all new but I like it. Bringing the team out and having them follow behind me is kinda cool. After being here all four years it's my chance to become a real leader on this team," Sartin said.
Leadership aside, the six-foot-three, 275-pounder will quite literally be one of the biggest influencers on both offensive and defensive lines this season. After boasting a big line a year ago, the team graduated its fair share of size and is now left with a smaller but more athletic offensive line and defensive line.
"I think this team is way more athletic overall than the last team we had. We lost some size on our line but the guys are more athletic and faster than they were last year," said Sartin.
"I think we'll be able to handle things in both run and pass this year."
That, too, will be a change for Tolsia who in recent years has primarily handled business on the ground. With more options at quarterback this season and versatile skill players, the Rebels are hoping the added layers to their offense help provide a quick start to the season.
Head coach Eric Crum said regardless of scheme or design, he knows the intensity starts with Sartin.
"He'll be the anchor on both sides of the ball this season. He's got some grit to him, too, not just grit but a little bit of a mean streak, you know what I'm saying? Not enough to be a bad kid but he's got some attitude out there."
Perhaps it's because he's got something to prove. Or, it could be that he's just coming around to realizing his potential.
You see, for Sartin, playing football was never about making it to the next level. He didn't start playing for the recognition or accolades but kept his head down and went to work - a learned behavior of sorts from his former teammate Brent Setser, now a lineman for the West Virginia State Yellow Jackets.
"He had a ton of leadership skills that were invaluable to me. He was a great player and I'm trying to come back this year and follow what he was able to do, learn and adapt from him, that kind of thing."
Call it a heart change, if you will, but when others heard wind of his efforts at Tolsia High School, he began to attend skills camps after last football season and picked up his first collegiate offer.
"When I first started playing football I never thought it would ever lead to opportunities in college. To be honest, I wasn't even planning on going to college until I went to a camp at Glenville (State College) and they offered me. Now I'm really focused on my game, keeping my grades up, and working as hard as I can and hopefully get a couple more scholarship offers in here."
"He's gone to a couple camps and has had good showings, so he's due up for a big year," Crum said of his senior lineman. We're might move him down to nose guard this year where he could really be a monster."
The journey to his senior season has been a whirlwind of a ride with hills and valleys both - from coaching changes to a two-win season. With each step, Sartin grew and adapted, learning more about himself and the team than he could have ever thought.
"It's been mixing me up with the coaches because I started off my freshman year with (head coach) Mike Smith then we had a real rough time my sophomore year going 2-8, it was real bad but I had started to adapt then by learning the plays and seeing what this team was really about."
What is the team about? For him it selflessness. Sartin, a wrecking ball at heart, said his bread and butter is on defense but he's willing to help the team in any way he can.
"The feeling of going in there and just destroying a quarterback, it's the adrenaline rush man. Tackling a running back is fun but when you get a QB for a loss? Can't beat the feeling," he said.
"I'm not a big offensive guy but they need me on that side. Pancakes are fun, it's pretty cool, but I'm not as big on offense as I am defense, personally. Bottom line though, I'm going to play my hardest wherever the coaches need me to be."