FORT GAY — Ahead of the Tolsia Rebels first game of the 2019 season, head football coach Eric Crum said it’d be a “tough row to hoe” referring to a string of three consecutive road games to start the year.
Now, as the No. 7 seed Tolsia prepares to play its first playoff game since 2016, the Rebels are gearing up for another tough test as they host No. 10 seed Wheeling Central Catholic in the first round of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission Class A playoffs.
After losing the season opener to Fairland, Tolsia rushed out to a 4-1 start, defeating three Double-A teams and Single-A rival Tug Valley and surged as high as 3rd place in the weekly WVSSAC ratings.
“We’re excited to get back (to the playoffs). We knew at the beginning of the year that we had a playoff caliber team. Getting a couple wins in those first three games was a big boost for us,” Crum said.
The Rebels finished the season 7-3 and enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak as they prepare to host the Maroon Knights in a first round playoff game 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Following a 13-7 loss to the Buffalo Bison Oct. 18, Crum said the team has treated each successive game as a must-win and he encouraged the team that if it took care of business, they just might play their way back into a home playoff game.
“We’ll take them as they come. Our goal is to make it to the state championship game and win it. If you have that goal, you’re going to have to play these guys eventually,” said Crum. “It’s time to get down to business because once you get here, everybody is good. There are no weak links.”
The Maroon Knights finished the season with a 6-4 overall record, but failed to win any of their three road games away from Bishop Bernard Schmitt in Wheeling with losses at Linsly School, WV (31-7), Fort Frye, Ohio (42-0) and Martins Ferry, Ohio (27-13).
In those three games, Wheeling Central has traveled outside the city of Wheeling just twice this year, a 12-mile trip to Martins Ferry and a 90-mile trip to Fort Frye.
That will change this weekend as the Maroon Knights will make a 4 hour, 268 mile journey to the unincorporated town of Glenhayes.
“They’re not used to playing on the road and haven’t traveled far to play. Some may think that’s advantageous for the home team, but for a team of their caliber, I don’t see it that way,” Crum said.
“They’ll be ready to play.”
Senior Jordan Waterhouse has seen an increased role in the offense after starting running back Curt McGhee tore his ACL during the loss at Martin’s Ferry.
Waterhouse, who has played in all ten games this season, is now the team’s leading rusher having carried the ball 98 times for 794 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season. He is also second on the team in receiving hauling in 13 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.
It’s not just him though,” Crum said. “They’ve got several weapons and their line is well coached. We’ll have to play a clean ball game.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.