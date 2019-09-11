By LUKE CREASY
Staff Writer
CLAY, W.Va. - Jesse Muncy threw for a touchdown and ran for another, guiding the Tolsia Rebels to a 22-14 victory over the Clay County Panthers (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 6.
The Rebels (1-1) were looking for improved performances on defense and special teams following a Week 1 loss at Fairland and while no coach is ever content with his team's performance, Tolsia head coach Eric Crum was a little more at ease after seeing a game fall in the win column.
"(It was a) very happy bus ride home, much better with the win. Our defense was really good and our special teams was a lot better compared to last week," Crum said in an interview with the Levisa Lazer after the win.
"But on offense we kept shooting ourselves in the foot with silly mistakes and turnovers along with holding penalties (that) really hurt us."
The offense did enough to offset gutsy individual performances from Panthers' quarterback Grant Krajewski who finished the game having thrown for 165 yards and two touchdowns, both caught by Owen Bass who reeled in all but 55 of those passing yards. Logan Vance led the defensive effort with a team high 19 tackles.
The home team was able to take advantage of a short field before the game's first score, giving the Panthers an 8-0 lead after Krajewski connected with Bass. The Tolsia defense provided the first points for the visitors when Krajewksi was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, bringing the Rebels within six points of the Panthers.
Muncy tied the game with a 12-yard scramble in the second quarter. On the opening drive of the second half the Rebels took a 14-6 lead when Gavin Meadows hauled in a 58-yard touchdown pass from Muncy. Jordan Beckleheimer added a touchdown run to give Tolsia a 22-6 lead in the fourth quarter.
Clay County's final score came on a 65-yard pass, again from Krajewski to Bass to pull within one score, but a big defensive series from Tolsia in the final minutes cut the Panther's drive short after Austin Gauze logged his first interception of the season to seal the win.
A three-game road swing to begin the year wraps up Friday for the Rebels with a visit to Lincoln County High School. It will be the second Class AA team they've faced in as many weeks.