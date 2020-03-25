GLENHAYES — Sitting in the dugout during the Tolsia High School softball’s senior night ceremony ten months ago, it never crossed Lyndsie Wilson’s mind that it could have been her last home game, too.
But if she never steps foot on the diamond again, Wilson has no regrets about her career with the Lady Rebels, but her third and final season may very well have ended before it even started.
The decision to indefinitely suspend all high school extra curricular activities, including sports, has affected many but perhaps none more than the Senior Class of 2020.
Wilson and her teammates on the Lady Rebels softball team were making final preparations for the upcoming season, one that came to a screeching halt when all spring sports were put on hold due to concerns of spreading COVID-19.
“Some of the girls and I were talking about how this was going to be our last field practice before we play our first game,” said the senior Wilson. “It ended up being our last practice, period.”
The earliest date teams and coaches to return to organized practice is April 10, a decision could be made to push that date back even further if the virus has not slowed down it’s spread.
By order of the Governor Jim Justice, all schools in West Virginia are closed until at least March 27 — the end of Spring Break week for Wayne County students. Along with schools, all restaurant dining rooms, gyms, hair salons, and a number of other retail locations have closed amid the pandemic.
Those factors combined didn’t encourage Wilson that the season would resume anytime soon.
“We were still in school at the time, so I wasn’t that worried about it. But then when they cancelled school it really started to sink in that I could have potentially played my last softball game,” said Wilson. “It’s hard to think about.”
Wilson is one of six seniors on this year’s team, all returning from a year ago ready to take on their final season at Tolsia, but unless circumstances change, they might not get the chance.
Lady Rebels coach Jennifer Jude has maintained hope that they’ll play this season, but also knows that situations like this can be unpredictable.
“Softball was an escape for these girls and everybody is going to react to this in a different way,” Jude said. “The game isn’t the most important thing in our lives, there are bigger moments but you never expect for something like (COVID-19) to be the reason you can’t play.”
Jude got to experience her senior night in high school and in college, and knowing that her six seniors might not get that same chance, she said, is disheartening.
“I just hate it that they had it ripped out from under them like this. I got my chance, last year’s seniors got their chance and sometimes the younger players just assume that they have all this time left but you never know,” said Jude.
“This is just another example of how life isn’t always fair.”