Wayne, W.Va. (25570)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.