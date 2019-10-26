It wasn't pretty, but it didn't have to be.
It took 33 minutes for the Tolsia Rebels (5-3) to break a scoreless tie with the Mount View Golden Knights (3-5), but they did, and that one score led to three second half touchdowns in an 18-0 senior night win at Wilt Salmons Athletic Field.
On a rainy football Friday night, one would expect both teams to keep the ball on the ground and avoid. Mount View did, running the ball on 28 of its 35 offensive plays.
Tolsia quarterback Jesse Muncy, on the other hand, used the passing game to jump start the Rebels' offense and put the game out of reach for the visitors.
John Wilson broke the scoring open with less than three minutes left in the third quarter to give Tolsia a 6-0 lead.
The Rebels led by that score after three quarters but would start the first drive of the final frame from their own 31 yard line. Muncy would complete five straight passes to three different wide receivers on the drive, leading to another score when he found Wilson for a 5 yard touchdown.
“I told the guys before the game that this was a running team, but I just knew it. I knew they were going to throw the ball. They came right at us with it,” Mount View coach Maurice Grantley said.
It was all in the plan for the Rebels, who have tried to throw the ball in previous games but never found consistent success. The constant rain didn't make it any easier Friday night.
Muncy was just 3-of-10 passing in the first half for 26 yards and several of the incompletions came on dropped balls by wide-outs packaged in with one bad overthrow that cost Tolsia a score.
“We talked a whole lot in practice this week about sticking with it. Sometimes we’re a little too quick to give up on the passing game and we had to do something to loosen them up defensively so we could run the ball,” Tolsia coach Eric Crum said of the continued effort to throw the ball in the second half. “We didn’t hit too many big plays but we did enough to keep the defense honest.”
Tolsia led 12-0 after the score and the defense continued to hold Mount View in check at the line of scrimmage, holding them to 99 yards of total offense on 35 plays from scrimmage.
After forcing another three-and-out, the Rebels started their next offensive drive back at their own 10 after a Golden Knights punt. On the first play of the drive, Wilson broke loose for an 85 yard gain to set up his second touchdown of the night and ninth of the season, setting the final score at 18-0.
Tolsia, ranked No. 10 in Class A, will play the final two weeks of the regular season on the road against Phelps (KY) and Hannan. Mount View will continue a stretch a three away games to end the season facing Hannan next week and ending the regular season with a trip to Class A No. 5 Greenbrier West.
TOLSIA - 0 0 6 12 - 18
MOUNTVIEW - 0 0 0 0 -0
THS - Wilson 31 rush. (conversion failed)
THS - Copley 5 pass from Muncy. (conversion failed)
THS - Wilson 5 rush. (conversion failed)