FORT GAY, W. Va. — Zane Sturgill was ready to head to basketball tryouts ahead of his senior season at Tolsia High School, until the phone rang.
On the other end? A representative from the University of Rio Grande with an offer Sturgill that changed his mind about playing another year for the Rebel boys basketball team.
“The day of tryouts this year I got an official offer from Rio Grande. I was about to get in the car and go when they called me,” he said. “I told them I wasn’t going to play my senior year and they said it’d be perfectly fine but to stay in the gym and the weight room so that’s what I did.”
Last Thursday, Sturgill committed to furthering both his academic and athletic career with the Red Storm. After receiving the call last Fall, he continued to spend time in the gym to prepare himself for the next step in his basketball journey, even after stepping away from the team.
“Anytime I could get into the gym, I was there. I lifted every day and ran cross-country in the Fall and we started track practice about a month after basketball season started so I was getting conditioning there, still lifting and getting in the gym when I could and getting shots up,” said Sturgill.
URG was his one and only offer on the table, which didn’t bother him at all, he said. After participating in a summer camp and then taking an official visit, he knew he wanted to be with the Red Storm.
“I went up there on my visit on loved the atmosphere and everything then went up there for a camp they had over the summer and fell in love even more. The campus is layed out nice and they offered the degree I want,” said Sturgill, who will study both pre-engineering and manufactoring at URG.
“I knew it was the right place for me.”
His decision came just two days after URG hired Ryan Arrowood to be their next head coach, bringing him back to the program where he played and also got his first taste of collegiate coaching as an assistant and head junior varsity coach in from 2009-11.
For the last five seasons, Arrowood was the head coach at Teays Valley Christian School, where he had built the Lions into a nationally ranked program, compiling a career record of 102-44.