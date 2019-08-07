WAYNE — Tri-State Youth Football Leagues, including Wayne County local teams, will suit up for the first scrimmages of the season this weekend.
Ceredo-Kenova, Wayne, Vinson and Tolsia will all compete with the TSYFL for a chance to win a turf bowl.
Though the yearly kickoff is nothing new, this weekend's play will be something different than local players, coaches and fans are used too.
A grid-o-rama will be played between three teams - like high school teams participate in every preseason.
Buffalo, C-K and Huntington Hawks (Beverly Hills) will be competing against each other at the Hawks' field while Barboursville, Vinson and Tolsia will be on the gridiron at Glenhayes. Wayne and Ona/Milton will play each other in Pioneer country due to Martin County, Ky., dropping out of the league.
Each age group will play for approximately an hour and a half, with two games each and will go in the order of E-team, D-team, C-team, B-team and A-team.
Games are set to start for each grid-o-rama at 9:30 a.m.
Each team will participate both this week and next week in the same style tournament, but next week will rotate opponents.
Middle school football will also be kicking off Aug. 12 for the first official practice with every middle school except the Buffalo Bison having a team in the 2019 season.