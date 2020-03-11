HUNTINGTON— The Spring Valley High School baseball team will have one word attached to their team this season — young.
With only three seniors anchoring the lineup, the scrappy style of small ball and fundamental defense will help a balanced attack for the Wolves in 2020.
“My coaching staff and I have high expectations for this season like any other year,” head coach Austin Pratt said. “There will be a lot of new faces on the field after graduating ten seniors from last year’s team, but we bring back a solid core of varsity experienced players.
“We have a lot of juniors and sophomores that have gained great experience with JV games the previous years, along with playing together last summer.”
Spring Valley fell just short in sectional play during the 2019 season, finishing up with a 18-11 overall record.
“They’ve all worked hard in the weight room and took their off-season throwing program seriously,”coach Pratt added. “We look for this team to be one of the more athletic and highest baseball IQ groups that we have had, along with a deep pitching rotation. The players are all friends off the field and get along with each other.”
The Wolves have two seniors atop the pitching rotation with Tyrus Baumgardner and Levi Smith that have already made commitments to play at the next level for West Virginia State University.
“They are all bought in to being great teammates and knowing their roles to be a successful team,” Coach Pratt concluded. “They are a very coachable and enjoyable group to be around, and I think that will create a lot of success for them this spring.”
The Spring Valley Varsity baseball team will throw the first pitch of the season on Wednesday, March 25th at 6 p.m. when they host Ripley at home in the Wolves Den.