PARKERSBURG — The Spring Valley High School volleyball team spiked its way to a state bid sweeping after a 5-0 performance through sectionals and regionals.
The Lady Wolves began the success in the Wolves Den for two nights of section play. The first night, Valley beat Huntington and conference foe Cabell Midland both 3-0. Night two was no different, the train kept rolling for a sectional victory 3-0 once again over the Lady Knights.
Saturday, Spring Valley showed why they are the defending state champions.
The first match against Park South was a breeze winning 3-0 by scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-19.
Their win over Park South landed the Lady Wolves in the regional championship against host Parkersburg. The record 3-0 seemed to be the common factor of both tournaments. Spring Valley attained scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-12.
No. 4 Spring Valley will take the court for round two against No. 5 Parkersburg in the state tournament Saturday at Charleston’s civic center. Tip off is set for 8:30am.
The winner of Spring Valley/Parkersburg will take on the winner of No. 1 Mussleman and No. 8 Morgantown at 6:30pm Friday evening.
Also going to the state tournament will be Region I champion University and runner-up Morgantown; Region II champ Musselman and runner-up Hampshire; and Region III champion George Washington and runner-up St. Albans.
In Class AA, Region IV, Winfield defeated Point Pleasant for the title. Both teams will advance to the state tournament.