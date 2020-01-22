HUNTINGTON—The Spring Valley High School swim team hosted its first ever Invitational meet this past Saturday.
There were 11 girl’s teams and 10 boy’s teams in attendance at the Marshall University Finch Natatorium.
“This event turned out to be more successful than we had ever dreamed,” coach Mike Hall said.
The competition was top notch across both divisions including teams from Spring Valley, Huntington, Cabell Midland, South Charleston, Capital, Winfield, Point Pleasant, Chapmanville, Charleston Catholic, and Man.
“We are extremely proud and impressed by these young athletes. Considering only one of these kids on both the boys and girls team even knew what competitive swimming was a year ago is a testament to their hard work,” Hall added.
The SV boy’s team is comprised of all first year swimmers and only two members of the girl’s team have any club swimming experience.
“This just proves that Spring Valley athletes are capable of far more than they give themselves credit for. When a school is know for success in only one or two sports it’s easy to forget that there are other options for competition available to the students. I have the pleasure of coaching not only the swim team but the cross country and track and field teams as well and all three are improving every year,” Hall said.
The swim team is nearing the end of the season with only three more completions before states in mid February in Morgantown.
“We have some very solid relays on the girls side and are hoping to qualify a couple of individuals as well. The boys have a rougher road to qualify but this young group has come a very long way on a short period of time. I am excited to see how the season finished up,” Hall concluded.
The team will be in action this Friday evening in the Kowal league championship, next Friday, Jan. 31, in the MSAC championship and Saturday Feb. 8 in the Region IV championship.